Indians visiting Dubai can use UPI to shop cashless at duty free shops

Indian tourists in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be able to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services at a wider range of merchant locations. The development follows a partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Magnati, a payment solutions provider in West Asia.

The collaboration aims to facilitate QR-based UPI payments at Magnati's point-of-sale (POS) terminals in the UAE. The partnership will be initially enabled at Dubai Duty Free, catering specifically to Indian tourists. It will later be expanded to other sectors such as retail, hospitality, transport, and supermarkets.

“This aligns with our vision of providing Indians with a global digital payments acceptance network and enhancing their payment experience abroad. Furthermore, it paves the way for broader economic and cultural connections between India and the UAE,” said Ritesh Shukla, chief executive officer (CEO), NIPL.

“This partnership aims to bolster digital payments, facilitate cross-border payments, and provide a seamless payment experience catering to Indian travellers and NRIs. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to innovative digital solutions and creating value through a globally connected ecosystem,” said Salim Awan, managing director of institutional payments solutions at Magnati.

The collaboration will provide digital payment options for the over 12 million Indian tourists visiting the UAE each year. In 2023, India ranked first among countries with the highest number of visitors to Dubai, recording 11.9 million travelers. It was followed by Saudi Arabia with 6.7 million and the United Kingdom with 5.9 million visitors.

UPI payments are accepted in seven countries, including Bhutan, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and France. Over 20 applications, such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay, facilitate international transactions.

Will there be a foreign exchange conversion fee?

The payment is debited from your bank account in Indian Rupees. The transaction includes the foreign exchange conversion rate and any applicable bank fees. For specific details, refer to the foreign exchange conversion rates and bank fees section in the UPI app you are using.

How to use UPI international on BHIM app

Open the BHIM app on your smartphone.

Tap on the Scan QR Code option.

Scan the foreign merchant’s QR code and enter the payment amount in the foreign currency denomination.

Select your bank account. (A green dot will indicate the eligible account.)

Enter your UPI PIN to confirm and complete the transaction.