Thailand eases long-term visa rules, adds family-friendly benefits

Dreaming of living and working in Thailand? The country’s Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa programme, a 10-year residency initiative, just became more accessible with new changes approved by Thailand’s cabinet. Designed to attract skilled professionals, wealthy foreigners, and investors, the revised rules aim to reduce barriers and encourage more applicants.

The LTR visa, launched in 2022, offers benefits such as a digital work permit, tax privileges, and now includes fewer restrictions on eligibility.

Are Indians eligible for the visa? Yes, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

Expanded eligibility and fewer restrictions

One key change is the removal of the minimum annual income requirement for the wealthy global citizens category, making it easier for applicants with cumulative wealth or significant investments to qualify.

Corporate requirements have also been eased, with the minimum revenue threshold for sponsoring foreign companies reduced from $150 million to $50 million over the past three years. Employees of multinational subsidiaries are now eligible, provided the parent company’s financial stability is demonstrated.

Also Read

In addition, highly skilled professionals benefit from expanded target sectors, which now include disaster management and integrated innovation. A prior condition requiring five years’ work experience in a relevant field has also been dropped.

The programme has also become more family-friendly, with no limits on the number of dependents visa holders can bring. Parents and legal dependents can now live in Thailand alongside the primary applicant, compared to the earlier restriction of four dependents.

“Smooth visa procedures are an essential part of our focus on the ease of doing business,” said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment in a statement. “These changes will position Thailand as a global hub for investment and talent.”

How to apply for the LTR visa

For Indian applicants, the process is straightforward:

1. Check eligibility: Categories include wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, work-from-Thailand professionals, and highly skilled professionals.

2. Prepare documents: These include a valid passport, proof of income or assets, health insurance covering Rs 43 lakh or more, and proof of investment where applicable.

3. Apply online: Visit the official Board of Investment portal (https://ltr.boi.go.th), create an account, upload documents, and pay the Rs 1.2 lakh processing fee.

4. Approval process: Applications are reviewed within 20 business days, and successful candidates receive pre-approval via email.

5. Get your visa: After pre-approval, visit a Thai consulate or Immigration Office in Thailand to complete the process and pay the fee.

Applications can also be processed locally if you’re already in Thailand on another visa. The programme has already attracted over 6,000 applicants, with Europeans leading the pack. By easing the application process and reducing barriers, Thailand hopes to boost investment and secure its place as an attractive destination for global talent.

Thailand's Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa categorises applicants into groups like Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly Skilled Professionals. Each category has specific criteria and financial requirements that applicants must meet.

1. Wealthy Global Citizens

This category targets affluent individuals who can contribute significantly to the Thai economy. Eligibility criteria include:

Minimum wealth: At least $1 million in assets.

Investment requirement: A minimum of $500,000 invested in Thai government bonds, real estate, or a similar asset class.

Income threshold: An annual income of $80,000 or more for the past two years.

Health insurance: A coverage of at least $50,000 or proof of self-insurance.

2. Wealthy Pensioners

Designed for retirees who wish to spend their later years in Thailand, this category requires:

Age: 50 years or older.

Annual income: At least $80,000, or $40,000 annually with an additional investment of $250,000 in Thai bonds or real estate.

Health insurance: Coverage of $50,000, or alternative proof of self-insurance.

3. Work-from-Thailand Professionals

This category is for remote workers employed by well-established international companies. The requirements include:

Employment criteria: Work for a public company listed on a stock exchange or a private company generating at least $150 million annually.

Income: At least $80,000 annually for the past two years or $40,000 annually with a Master’s degree, intellectual property, or relevant work experience.

Experience: A minimum of five years in the same industry.

Health insurance: Coverage of at least $50,000.

4. Highly Skilled Professionals

Aimed at specialists in targeted industries such as technology, healthcare, or infrastructure, the criteria are:

Work experience: At least 10 years in a relevant field.

Annual income: At least $80,000 or $40,000 with a Master’s degree in the relevant field.

Employer: Must work for a company in a targeted industry or a Thai government agency.

Health insurance: Coverage of $50,000 or equivalent proof of self-insurance.