Shahid Kapoor leases out luxury flat in Worli for over Rs 20 lakh a month

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is making waves again, and this time it is not for his acting skills. He has now become a prominent figure in Mumbai's luxury real estate market. The actor has leased his opulent apartment at the ultra-luxury residential tower Three Sixty West in Worli, Mumbai, for a rental amount upwards of Rs 20 lakh per month, according to real estate data from Square Yards.

Spanning 5,395 sq. ft. of carpet area (501.21 sq. m) and 6,175 sq. ft. of built-up space (573.78 sq. m), the property is one of the largest in Mumbai. The luxury apartment includes three dedicated car parking spaces. Shahid and his wife, Mira Kapoor, had jointly purchased the property in May 2024 for Rs 58.6 crore.

Shahid Kapoor’s latest real estate move involves a 60-month lease agreement signed in November 2024, with an initial security deposit of Rs 1.23 crore. The monthly rent for this luxurious apartment starts at Rs 20.5 lakh and will gradually increase to Rs 23.98 lakh by the end of the five-year lease term. Notably, the agreement also includes a rent-free period of 10 months, making it an even more attractive deal for the lessees.

Located in the prestigious Three Sixty West, developed by Oberoi Realty, this residential project covers an expansive 1.58 acres. The property offers high-end 4 and 5 BHK ready-to-move-in apartments. The complex boasts world-class amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, and 24/7 security, attracting the city’s elite residents.

Kapoor has joined the league of celebrities who have recently rented out their luxury properties in Mumbai. Some other notable celebrities who have rented out their properties in recent period include Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Three Sixty West, a mixed-use development located in Worli, Mumbai, comprises two towers. One houses The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the other has luxury residences managed by The Ritz-Carlton.

The luxury project witnessed 19 transactions since April 2023 worth over Rs 1,300 crore, according to data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm, in June 2024.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres and all apartments face the west.

Ashley Nagpal, promoter of furniture fittings and accessories firm Ebco Pvt Ltd, and his wife Bianca Nagpal bought a flat there for Rs 115 crore in September 2024, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. The apartment is located on the 60th floor. The couple paid Rs 4.55 crore in stamp duty and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 for the property.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises senior partner and chief executive Utpal Sheth also reportedly purchased a sea-view luxury apartment for more than Rs 123 crore. Sheth acquired a sprawling residence that spans 15,735 square feet on the 54th floor. Sheth’s total expenditure on the property includes a stamp duty of Rs 7.39 crore.

Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 One, earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, has also recently bought two units for over Rs 170 crore.

In June 2024, promoters of Kiran Gems bought an around 16,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in the luxury project Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai for Rs 97.4 crore.