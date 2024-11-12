UAE family visa: Costs, minimum salary, and application process explained

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) allows expatriates to sponsor immediate family members under its family-friendly visa policies, as long as certain criteria are met, including a minimum salary of Dh4,000 or Dh3,000 with accommodation. This policy supports family reunification for many Indian expatriates. The UAE is home to over 3.5 million Indian residents, according to the UAE Embassy in India.

If you've moved to the UAE for a job or to start a business and want to bring your family over, here’s what you need to know.

Who can sponsor family members?

In the UAE, expatriates can sponsor their spouse and children, provided they hold a valid residence visa. Once your visa, whether employment or investor, is approved, you may begin the application for your family members.

It’s important to note that as the sponsor, you are responsible for the visa fees. Additionally, your family members must apply for their residence visa within 60 days of arriving in the UAE.

Eligibility criteria for sponsoring family

While job titles are no longer a factor in family sponsorship, a minimum salary threshold applies. You’ll need:

A salary of at least Dh4,000 (approximately Rs 91,000) or Dh3,000 (approximately Rs 68,946) if accommodation is provided, according to the UAE government.

Sponsoring other family members, like parents, siblings, or step-children, comes with different requirements. For specific cases, consult your emirate’s immigration department to ensure you meet all criteria.

Step-by-step guide to the application process

Step 1: Gather essential documents

Here’s what you’ll need to sponsor your spouse and children:

Completed application form (available online or at registered typing offices)

Passport copies and photos of each family member

Copy of the sponsor’s employment or company contract

Salary certificate from the sponsor’s employer

Attested marriage certificate (translated into Arabic if needed)

Registered tenancy contract

Step 2: Submit the application at an authorised centre

In Dubai, Amer centres handle visa applications, while other emirates have registered typing centres. Be sure to bring all required documents for submission.

Alternatively, applications can be filed online via:

ICP website (icp.gov.ae)

GDRFA Dubai (gdrfad.gov.ae)

‘DubaiNow’ app (for Apple and Android devices)

ICP UAE app (for Apple and Android devices)

Step 3: Complete the medical fitness test

All family members over 18 must pass a medical fitness test at approved health centres. When filing the visa application, select a convenient fitness centre.

Print out your online application if submitted digitally

Test results are available within 24–48 hours

Step 4: Receive the Emirates ID

The Emirates ID is an essential identification document for UAE residents. You can opt to collect it from an Emirates Post office or have it delivered via courier.

The costs involved

Visa costs vary based on service centre fees, but here’s a general breakdown:

Entry permit: Dh550

File opening charges: Dh300

Emirates ID (two-year): Dh385

Medical fitness test: Dh320

Visa stamping: Dh580

If your family is already in the UAE, a visa status change fee of Dh750 applies. This fee is not required if they enter on a new residence visa.

Managing family expenses in the UAE

Living costs in the UAE are a key factor for families.

“Accommodation in UAE ranges from luxury apartments to budget options. Research well to find a place that suits your style and budget. While daily costs can be high, affordable alternatives are available—local markets, public transport, and budget eateries can help manage expenses effectively,” says Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living.

In the case of Dubai, its mandatory health insurance also adds to costs, but offers peace of mind with quality care. Utilities and high-speed internet are reliable but can fluctuate in price, depending on your usage.

“However, Dubai’s tax-free income allows you to maximise earnings, enabling a comfortable lifestyle,” Arora adds.

"The cost of accommodation in Dubai varies significantly, with total monthly living expenses ranging from AED 3,000 (Rs 68,214) to 6,000 (Rs 1,36,428)," he explains.

Living costs in UAE's Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah

Here’s a breakdown of the average costs across these cities, according to MigrateWorld, a global leader in immigration, residency, and citizenship by investment services:

Housing:

Dubai: AED 5,000 to AED 12,000 (approximately Rs 114,441 to Rs 274,660) per month for a one-bedroom in the city centre.

Abu Dhabi: AED 4,500 to AED 10,000 (approximately Rs 102,997 to Rs 228,883) per month for a one-bedroom in the city centre.

Sharjah: AED 3,000 to AED 6,000 (approximately Rs 68,665 to Rs 137,330) per month for a one-bedroom in the city centre.

Utilities:

Dubai: AED 600 to AED 1,500 per month for an apartment.

Abu Dhabi: AED 400 to AED 1,200 per month.

Sharjah: AED 400 to AED 1,000 per month.

Groceries:

Dubai: AED 700 to AED 1,200 per month.

Abu Dhabi: AED 600 to AED 1,100 per month.

Sharjah: AED 500 to AED 1,000 per month.

Dining out:

Dubai: AED 100 to AED 150 for a mid-range restaurant meal for two.

Abu Dhabi: AED 75 to AED 125.

Sharjah: AED 50 to AED 150.

Transport:

Dubai: AED 300 to AED 400 for a monthly public transport pass.

Abu Dhabi: AED 250 to AED 350.

Sharjah: AED 200 to AED 300.

Schooling:

Dubai: AED 15,000 to AED 100,000 per year for private schools.

Abu Dhabi: AED 5,000 to AED 100,000 per year.

Sharjah: AED 15,000 to AED 60,000 per year.

Healthcare:

Dubai: AED 600 to AED 1,500 per year for basic health insurance.

Abu Dhabi: AED 500 to AED 1,300 per year.

Sharjah: AED 400 to AED 1,000 per year.