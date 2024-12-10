Singapore Disney Cruise 2025: Bookings open, prices start at Rs 65,000

Disney Cruise Line is preparing to set sail in Asia with the Disney Adventure, its much-anticipated cruise ship. Bookings opened today, a year ahead of its inaugural voyage, scheduled from Singapore in December 2025. Designed to captivate Asian travellers, the cruise promises a magical family experience at sea.

"Singapore is a central hub for cruise travellers. In 2023, India ranked as the second-largest source market for cruises, contributing over 200,000 passengers last year. This growing interest is expected to bring even more excitement to Singapore as a cruise destination, not just for the cruises themselves but for the wider travel experience," Markus Tan, regional director of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for India, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, told Business Standard.

"India has traditionally been a strong market for cruises. Next year, Disney Cruises will be based in Singapore for five years, offering three- or four-night itineraries. This makes cruising more accessible and introduces a fresh product to attract Indian travellers," added Tan.

Booking details and pricing for Indian travellers

"Many travel agencies offer packages for those wondering how to book a Disney Cruise. For Indians, some include fly-cruise options, where travellers fly to Singapore (via airlines like Singapore Airlines or IndiGo) and board the ship directly. Others provide a two-night stay in Singapore to relax and explore before setting off on the cruise. Finally, some travellers opt to explore Singapore after their cruise. These options—cruise-only, pre-cruise stay, or post-cruise stay—offer flexibility to suit different preferences," explained Renjie Wong, Area Director for India (Mumbai), Middle East, and South Asia, Singapore Tourism Board, in Kolkata.

The official Disney Cruise Line website lists pricing starting at $958 (Rs 80,877) for a three-night trip for two adults.

Here are the pricing options for Disney Adventure cruises:

Three-night cruise for two adults: $958 (Rs 80,877)

Four-night cruise for two adults: $1,318 (Rs 1,11,269)

Five-night cruise for two adults: $2,694 (Rs 2,27,436)

Ocean-view rooms for two adults (three nights): $1,318 (Rs 1,11,269)

Private verandah rooms for two adults (three nights): $1,438 (Rs 1,21,400)

Concierge stateroom for two adults (three nights): $3,298 (Rs 2,78,427)

Family of four in an ocean-view room (four nights): $2,876 (Rs 2,42,801)

Maiden voyage (three-night trip per person): Approximately $780 (Rs 65,850)

Prices include meals, live shows, and Disney character interactions but exclude alcohol, internet, and speciality dining.

Themed areas and features

The Disney Adventure, with a capacity for 6,700 passengers, includes seven themed areas inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel films:

Imagination Garden: An open-air garden with a fairytale castle as its centrepiece.

Toy Story Place: A water park with slides, rides, and play areas.

San Fransokyo Street: A lively arcade and shopping area inspired by Big Hero 6.

Town Square: Spanning three decks, it features lounges, cafes, and shops.

Disney Discovery Reef: A sea-themed dining area with bars and cafes.

Marvel Landing: Includes Disney Cruise Line’s first rollercoaster, inspired by Iron Man.

For Frozen enthusiasts, the Elsa and Anna Royal Suites offer two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and bunk beds for children, though pricing for these suites is yet to be disclosed.

The Disney Adventure will remain based in Singapore for at least five years, as part of a partnership between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board. Sarah Fox, Disney Cruise Line’s Vice President and Regional General Manager, said, “The region is very dynamic, and we’re very excited to bring Disney Cruise Line to consumers in Southeast Asia.”

Cruises are scheduled to continue through March 2026, offering experiences designed to attract travellers across Southeast Asia and beyond.