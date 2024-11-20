Mufasa the Lion King Hindi trailer: SRK and Sons take over the voices

Mufasa the Lion King: Trailer talk

Timon, Pumbaa, and other jungle characters have a lighthearted talk at the start of the video, but the young orphaned Mufasa does not look particularly pleased. Then he meets Taka, another cub. Since Taka is destined to become the next "maharaj [king]," his father counsels him to avoid the "awara [wanderer]" Mufasa.

We shall hear the voices of some of the most renowned celebrities from across the nation who have contributed their voices to this visual spectacle, a move that has captivated fans all over the country.In the Hindi-dubbed version, Shah Rukh Khan, alongwith his sons—Aryan Khan and AbRam—lend their voices to Mufasa, Simba, and young Mufasa, respectively, creating huge buzz for the epic movie in India.