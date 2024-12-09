Dubai visa rejections rising: Why travel insurance is a must for Indians

Indian tourists planning to visit Dubai are facing a sharp increase in visa rejections, following the introduction of stricter application rules by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Earlier, nearly 99% of Dubai tourist visa applications were approved. Now, however, rejection rates have risen significantly, according to a Times of India report.

Impact of visa denials

Recently, Dubai's emigration department introduced stricter requirements for tourist visas, mandating travellers to provide hotel booking documents with QR codes and a copy of their return tickets. For travellers staying with relatives, additional proof of accommodation is required from the host.

The updated guidelines require hotel booking documents and return tickets to be uploaded on the emigration department’s website when applying for a visa. These documents, previously only required if asked by airport officers, are now compulsory.

Since the new rules were enforced, at least 5-6 out of every 100 applications are being rejected daily, compared to just 1-2% previously, according to travel agents.

"Even with confirmed flight tickets and hotel stays, applications are being rejected," said Nikhil Kumar, director of Passio Travels Pvt Ltd, told TOI.

Rishikesh Pujari, director of Vihar Travels, shared a similar experience. “I had a family of four who meticulously prepared their application. Despite this, their visa application was rejected,” he said.

Travel insurance a must

“The rise in visa denials for Indian travellers to Dubai highlights the importance of choosing the right travel insurance to avoid financial losses,” said Meet Kapadia, Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar, speaking to Business Standard.

Kapadia explained that some travel insurance plans now offer visa rejection coverage, which reimburses non-refundable expenses like flight tickets and hotel bookings. Examples include Tata Travel Guard Plus - Titanium Plus, which automatically includes visa rejection coverage for policies worth $10,00,000 or more. Others, like Care and Niva Bupa, offer it as an add-on, giving travellers the option to extend their coverage.

Refund eligibility tied to specific scenarios

"If the visa gets rejected, only the visa fee is refunded. However, customers with travel insurance covering trip cancellations may be eligible for flight refund claims in situations like illness, injury, or death of the traveller or close family members,” said Manas Kapoor, Business Head – Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.com.

Kapoor added that refunds for hotel cancellations follow similar rules. Refunds are usually provided only in cases beyond the traveller’s control, such as emergencies or medical issues, depending on the policy’s terms and conditions.

Visa rejections can result in significant financial losses. For instance, in 2023, Indians incurred an estimated Rs 109 crore (approximately €12.1 million) in non-refundable costs due to visa denials, according to the Schengen Statistics Portal. Of the 966,687 applications submitted by Indians, 151,752 were rejected.

Dubai's new visa application requirements

Here are the changes:

Hotel booking confirmation with QR codes

A copy of confirmed return tickets

Proof of accommodation for those staying with relatives

Applicants must upload these documents to the emigration department’s website. Previously, these were only required if requested by airport officials.

Additionally, financial proof is mandatory. For a two-month visa, applicants must show AED 5,000 (Rs 1.14 lakh) in their accounts, while AED 3,000 is required for a three-month visa.

Visa-on-arrival eligibility

Indian nationals holding the following documents can obtain a 14-day visa on arrival, extendable by another 14 days:

A visit visa or residence permit from the USA, UK, or EU

A US-issued green card

For those without such documentation, visas must be obtained through authorised travel agents, hotels, or sponsors in the UAE.