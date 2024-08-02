Singapore eases norms for foreign students to apply for PR: Details here

Singapore has now made it easier for students to become permanent residents (PRs). This move aims to make Singapore a more attractive destination for international students, including those from India. Here’s what you need to know:

New eligibility criteria for permanent residency Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

One of the most notable changes is that Student Pass holders can now apply for Singapore Permanent Residency (PR) if they have passed at least one national exam or are part of the Integrated Programme. This is a major shift from the previous requirement, where students had to wait for at least two years before they could apply for PR. This change means students who excel academically now have a faster route to PR, making it easier for them to settle in Singapore permanently.

National exams and integrated programmes

The national exams that qualify students for PR include the Primary School Leaving Examination and the General Certificate of Education N/O/A level examinations. The Integrated Programme, which is also a valid route, includes a six-year course leading to the General Certificate of Education A-Level examination, the International Baccalaureate Diploma, or the NUS High School Diploma. This inclusive approach recognises various educational pathways, ensuring that more students can benefit from the relaxed immigration policies.

Changes for guardians

More From This Section

Another big change is the inclusion of male guardians. Previously, only female guardians (mothers or grandmothers) could apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) to accompany a student studying in Singapore. Now, male guardians (fathers or grandfathers) can also apply for an LTVP, provided only one guardian accompanies the student.

How can foreign students study in Singapore?

Singapore's education system is known for its excellence and is a popular choice for many Indian students. If you're considering studying in Singapore, here’s what you need to know about the process and requirements.

Application for a student pass

According to Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), foreign students who have been accepted by an educational institution to pursue full-time studies in Singapore must apply for a Student’s Pass unless they hold a valid Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, or Short-Term Visit Pass. The Student Pass is essential for legal residency during your studies. Part-time courses and courses conducted in the evening or on weekends are not eligible for a Student Pass. Therefore, ensure that your course of study is a full-time programme.

Exemptions from the student pass requirement

Holders of valid Long-Term Visit Passes, Dependant’s Passes, and Immigration Exemption Orders are not required to obtain a Student Pass to pursue full-time studies. These students can enroll in any school within the duration of their existing pass. However, if the existing pass expires or is cancelled during their studies, they must apply for a Student Pass to continue.

What are the benefits of becoming a Singapore Permanent Resident?

Becoming a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) offers numerous benefits, making it an attractive option for many international students and their families. Here are some key advantages:

Residency and work flexibility

As a PR, you can live, work, and travel to and from Singapore without visa restrictions. This freedom allows you to explore job opportunities without the constant need for visa renewals.

Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions

PRs receive CPF contributions from their employers. The CPF is a comprehensive social security savings plan, and these contributions can be used for retirement, healthcare, and housing needs.

Housing opportunities

Permanent Residents are eligible to purchase resale public HDB housing in Singapore. This opens up affordable housing options, making it easier to settle down in the country.

Pathway to citizenship

PR status can be a stepping stone to acquiring Singapore citizenship in the future. Becoming a citizen offers additional benefits, including one of the world’s most powerful passports, allowing visa-free travel to numerous countries.

How to apply for Permanent Residency in Singapore?

Applying for Permanent Residency in Singapore is a structured process. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Application via ICA’s eService

The application for PR must be done online through ICA’s eService. This is the only method accepted, so ensure you are familiar with the online application process.

Required documentation

The application process requires a comprehensive list of documents. These include birth certificates, marriage certificates, academic qualifications, employment testimonials, tax assessments, and professional licenses or membership certificates.

Interview and document submission

Once the initial application is complete, you will be scheduled for an appointment at the ICA building. During this appointment, you will undergo an interview and submit your documents for verification.

Processing time

The processing of a PR application typically takes between 4 to 6 months. However, this timeline can be extended if your documentation is incomplete or if additional information is required.

Why should Indian students consider studying in Singapore?

Singapore has become an increasingly popular destination for Indian students, and for good reasons. Here’s why studying in Singapore might be the right choice for you:

Large Indian community

By 2023, the Indian population in Singapore had grown to 700,000. This vibrant community provides a support network for new students, making the transition to a new country smoother.

World-class education system

Singapore boasts one of the world’s most successful education systems. The country is home to several top-ranking universities that offer a wide range of courses.

Which are the top universities in Singapore?

Singapore hosts several prestigious universities. According to Leapscholar, here are some of the top institutions where you can pursue your studies:

1. National University of Singapore (NUS)

2. Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

3. Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)

4. Singapore Management University (SMU)

5. Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School

6. INSEAD Singapore

7. Singapore Institute of Management

What are the popular courses and their costs?

Singapore offers a variety of courses, and the tuition fees vary depending on the course and institution. Here are some examples:

Undergraduate courses

1. Design and Engineering: Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

National University of Singapore

Nanyang Technological University

2. Humanities and Sciences: Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

National University of Singapore

Singapore Management University

3. Business & Management: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 40 lakh

INSEAD

Singapore Management University

Postgraduate Courses

1. Law: Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh

NUS Law

Singapore Management University

2. Design & Media: Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

Singapore University of Technology and Design

Nanyang Technological University

3. MBA: Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore

INSEAD Singapore

SP Jain School of Global Management

(Source: Leapscholar)

When are the intakes for universities in Singapore?

Timing your university application is crucial. Here’s a summary of the intake periods for top universities in Singapore:

Public Universities (NUS, NTU)

1. Main Intake (August): Application opens in December, and the program starts in August.

2. Secondary Intake (January): Application opens in July, and the program starts in January.

Private Universities (PSB Academy)

Private institutions like PSB Academy have more flexible intake schedules, typically in February and August.

Admission requirements for studying in Singapore

According to ICA, the general eligibility criteria for international students are:

Academic qualifications

1. Completion of 12 years of general education.

2. A-levels or equivalent high school diploma.

English language proficiency

1. IELTS: Minimum 7 Band score

2. TOEFL: Minimum 93, with at least 22 for reading and writing

3. PTE Academic: Minimum 66, with at least 66 for reading and 56 for writing

Other documents

1. High school results

2. Original copies of identification

3. Valid passport

4. Letter of recommendation

5. Other supporting documents

What are the student visa requirements?

To study in Singapore, you will need a ‘Student Pass’. Here’s what you need to know:

Application process

Applications must be submitted online to the ICA. Ensure your course is a full-time programme, as part-time and evening/weekend courses are not eligible.

Fees and processing time

1. Visa processing fee: Rs 3,700

2. Processing time: Within one week

Exemptions

You are exempt from needing a Student Pass if you hold a valid Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, or Immigration Exemption Order.

What are the costs of studying and living in Singapore?

Studying abroad involves various costs. University Living breaks down what you can expect:

Tuition fees

The cost varies by level of study and institution. For instance:

1. Undergraduate tuition fee: SGD 24,000 – 56,000/year

2. Post-Graduate tuition fee: SGD 15,000 – 46,000/year

Living expenses

Monthly expenses can include:

Average cost of living in Singapore: SGD 3,700/month (Rs 232,030) Food expense: SGD 120/month Accommodation: SGD 1,855 – SGD 4,882/month Transportation: SGD 160/month Ensuite/studio (PBSAs): SGD 1,855 – SGD 3,100/month Private: SGD 3,206 – SGD 4,882/month Ensuite/ Studio (University Halls): SGD 500 – SGD 1,500/month

SGD 15,000 – 56,000/year (Rs 940,662 to RS 35,11,807)