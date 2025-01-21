Starting at Rs 1.47 cr: Villas in Maharashtra's Karjat with rental returns

Pushpam Infra has launched Manhattan-style villas in the heart of Karjat in Maharashtra. Conceptualised as Kamanewala Ghar (meaning Own, Enjoy & Earn), the enclave offers a harmonious mix of lavish villas, resort-like amenities, and promising returns across a 22-acre landscape.

Hosting 200+ customers, this is the final phase of Pushpan Sanskruti, with a projected revenue of Rs 40 crore.

21 Enclave has 21 meticulously designed villas. Offering a choice of 10 units of elegant 3BHK and 11 spacious 2BHK units, each home comes with a private pool and beautifully landscaped gardens, capturing an ideal balance of privacy and sophistication.

Every villa in the enclave is attractively priced, starting at Rs 1.47 crore, with exclusive offers and flexible payment plans.

The enclave is ready to envelop residents in the Sanskruti lifestyle, with a half Olympic-size swimming pool at the clubhouse, a cricket turf, a highly rated restaurant, and a wide range of recreational facilities, creating an environment that is vibrant, serene, and fully equipped from the moment residents arrive.

Positioned along the scenic Karjat-Murbad Highway, the enclave enjoys easy accessibility from both Mumbai and Pune, making it especially attractive to second-home buyers and NRIs.

Also Read

Karjat has risen in popularity as a premier destination known for celebrity retreats and luxury escapes.

“With 21 Enclave, we aimed to go beyond traditional luxury and offer our residents a complete lifestyle experience. This final phase blends Manhattan-style sophistication with the warmth of a vibrant community, all set against the natural beauty of Karjat. Conceived as Kamanewala Ghar, this is an excellent opportunity for buyers to own an investment property and get a rental income in return without paying any maintenance. We believe this exclusive enclave will allow buyers to embrace leisure and community, making it a truly distinctive opportunity for today’s discerning home seekers," said Dr. Sachin Chopda, the Managing Director of Pushpam Group.

For special occasions, residents have access to 80 complimentary keys for unforgettable one-night celebrations, transforming 21 Enclave into a destination for friends and family alike.

Organic farming initiatives within the property offer fresh, locally grown vegetables.

The villas are on track for possession by March 2026.

Pushpam Infra, a subsidiary of Pushpam Group founded in 1966, is a real estate company specializing in second homes, managed residencies, and resort homes.

"Offering fully furnished resort homes with zero maintenance, assured rental income, and lifetime management by branded hospitality companies, Pushpam Infra ensures a seamless and profitable ownership experience. With projects located in prime destinations like Alibaug, Dapoli, and Karjat, the company combines tranquility, luxury, and high ROI for buyers," the company said in a release.

Last month, Arihant Superstructures announced the acquisition of additional 11 acres of land adjoining World Villas located Off Old-Mumbai-Pune Highway, Opposite to ND Film Studios at Chowk-Karjat Road.

The Property would be used for expanding the existing Layout of the Residential part of the project by adding more Villas. This acquisition would expand the Development to 88 acres at a location which falls under the Navi Mumbai Airport region of Mumbai 3.0 and is a 30 minute drive from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport & MTHL Sea Link which connects to South Mumbai.

In 2023, Marriott International launched its Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, a curated collection of whole home rentals in India. These are professionally managed, and fully furnished, luxurious holiday homes. In the first phase, it will launch rental homes in major tourist locations like Goa, Alibaug, Lonavla, Mahabaleshwar and Kasauli, followed by Khandala, Karjat, Nashik, Pawna, Pune, Ooty, Coorg, Conoor, and Mahabaleshwar in the West and South of India. In the north it will focus on locations like Mussoorie/Dehradun, Nainital, Bhimtal, Kasauli, Shimla, Manali, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Udaipur, Jaipur etc.