Claim about ban on black ink usage for writing cheques is false: PIB

Recent social media posts have sparked confusion by claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prohibited the use of black ink on cheques. The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has rejected as false claims that cheques written in black ink would be rejected as a measure to enhance security and prevent fraud.

Social media posts

The post claimed that people should only use blue or green ink for writing cheques to comply with this purported new regulation. The misinformation also advised users against using faded or smudged ink.

Also Read

RBI has issued new rules prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques. This claim is fake. Reserve Bank of India has not prescribed specific ink colors to be used for writing cheques,” said PIB's Fact Check account on X. “It is being claimed in social media posts thathas issued new rules prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques. This claim is fake. Reserve Bank of India has not prescribed specific ink colors to be used for writing cheques,” said PIB's Fact Check account on X.

Writing cheques

What does RBI say on measures taken by customers while writing cheques?

“There are three images of each cheque that are taken in (Cheque Truncation System) CTS – front Gray Scale, front Black and White and back Black and White. Customers should use image friendly coloured ink to write cheques to facilitate clear image of written information. Further, customers should use permanent ink to prevent fraudulent alternation of contents later. However, the Reserve Bank of India has not prescribed specific ink colors to be used to write cheques,” according to 'frequently asked questions' section on the regulator's website.

Further, customers should note that cheques with alterations or modifications are not accepted under the CTS. No changes or corrections are permitted on cheques, except for date validation, if necessary. For any changes to the payee's name, the courtesy amount (figures), or the legal amount (words), customers must use fresh cheque leaves. This practice helps banks detect and prevent fraudulent alterations effectively.

A cheque is a financial instrument that serves as a written order directing a bank to pay a specified amount of money from the account of the person who issued the cheque (the drawer) to the person named on it (the payee). Cheques are widely used in India and are governed by RBI regulations.