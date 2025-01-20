Amitabh Bachchan sells his duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 83 cr

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore, representing a 168 per cent increase over the original purchase price, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a proptech platform.

According to Square Yards' analysis, based on a review of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) documents, the duplex apartment was purchased by Bachchan for Rs 31 crore in April 2021 and has now been sold for Rs 83 crore, reflecting a remarkable appreciation in value.

The same apartment was rented to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh and a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh, as per IGR lease documents.

The property is located in The Atlantis, a residential project by Crystal Group in Oshiwara. Spread across 1.55 acres, it offers 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.

As per IGR registration documents, the premium duplex apartment spans a built-up area of about 5,704 square feet (sq ft) and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq ft. It also features a spacious terrace measuring 4,800 sq ft and includes six mechanised car parking spaces.

The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 4.98 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. The sale was registered on January 17, 2025.

In addition to this, the Bachchan family has been actively investing in real estate. Their latest purchase was a Rs 24.95-crore property in Mulund West, Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan’s real estate investments in 2024 surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark. Since 2020, the Bachchan family has accounted for over a quarter of celebrity real estate transactions in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), amassing approximately 0.19 million square feet (msf) of property with a combined investment of Rs 219 crore, according to Square Yards.

In 2024 alone, the family purchased a commercial property in Oshiwara and four residential properties across Magathane and Mulund West, with a total property value exceeding Rs 106.74 crore. Notably, all the residential properties acquired during 2024 were developed by Oberoi Realty, a premium real estate developer based in Mumbai.