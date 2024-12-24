Get ready to travel: Thai e-Visa available worldwide from January 2025

In order to enhance travel accessibility, Thailand will officially launch its e-Visa system worldwide on January 1, 2025. This new digital platform aims to streamline the visa application process for international travelers, providing a convenient and efficient way to obtain travel authorization before arriving in the country.

Point to note: Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa for no longer than 60 days.

The announcement was made by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighting the country's commitment to promoting tourism and simplifying entry procedures. Travelers will now be able to apply for an e-Visa through a user-friendly online portal, eliminating the need for in-person visits to embassies or consulates.

The e-Visa will be available for various types of travel, including tourism, business, and medical purposes.

Applicants will need to fill out a straightforward online form, upload required documents, and pay the visa fee electronically. Once approved, the e-Visa will be sent to applicants via email, which they can then present upon arrival in Thailand.

This initiative aligns with Thailand’s ongoing efforts to boost its tourism sector, which is crucial for the nation’s economy. With the easing of global travel restrictions, the Thai government is optimistic that the new e-Visa system will attract more visitors, making it easier for tourists to explore the country’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities.

According to Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, the e-Visa is expected to significantly reduce processing times and enhance the overall travel experience for visitors. “We believe this new system will encourage more travelers to choose Thailand as their destination, contributing to a robust recovery in the tourism sector,” he stated.

How to Apply

Applying for a Thai e-Visa is a simple six-step process:

Visit the Website: Go to www.thaievisa.go.th.

Create an Account: Register using a valid email address.

Complete the Application: Fill out the online form with the required details.

Upload Documents: Attach all required documentation.

Pay the Fee: Use the secure online payment portal to complete the application fee.

Receive e-Visa: Once approved, the e-Visa will be sent electronically.

When will the e-Visa system be available?

For those applying under the current system, applications for ordinary passports submitted at designated visa processing companies will be accepted until December 16, 2024. For diplomatic and official passport applications, the deadline is December 24, 2024.

60-day Visa exemption

The embassy confirmed that the 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business trips for Indian passport holders will continue until further notice.

" E-Visa applicants are no longer required to submit passports and supporting documents in person at the Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate-General. It is important to note that you are only able to apply if you are currently not in Thailand and in the countries where e-Visa services are available. After the e-Visa application has been approved, a confirmation e-mail will be sent to applicants, which can be printed out for presenting to airlines and Thai immigration officials when traveling to Thailand. For more information, please scroll down to the Frequently Asked Questions “Am I eligible to apply online ?” section," the Thai government said on its website.