To determine number of mutual funds to hold, fix your investment goal

Mutual funds are a popular vehicle for wealth creation but a question among investors is: What is the ideal number one should one hold?

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Diversification is essential for enhancing portfolio performance and stability. For instance, an investor who allocates all his funds to a single large-cap fund from one AMC (asset management company) may inadvertently increase concentration risk, as all market capitalisations tend to experience cyclical performance," said Chirag Muni, executive director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited.

"Consequently, the overall portfolio would be heavily impacted by the performance of that single fund and increase the concentration risk associated with that particular market cap and AMC performance,” he said.