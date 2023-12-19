Top 10 global New Year's Eve destinations as per Agoda's AI tech

Agoda, a digital travel platform, has used AI technology to unveil the ultimate list of global destinations for a New Year Eve's celebration. Agoda used ChatGPT 4.0 to identify the list of travel destinations, and Midjourney AI to generate an image depicting multiple scenic New Years’ Eve destinations from around the world.



Ten New Year's Eve Destinations

In the last one year Thailand's Bangkok has stolen the top spot from Dubai, as the most preferred overseas destination for Indians, showed data analysed by Agoda. Since the government of Thailand allowed visa-free entry for Indians travelling to the country last month, it witnessed a 26 per cent surge in searches on the platform, and has since become a darling for Indian travellers looking for an escape.

Singapore: Marvel at the dazzling fireworks display in Marina Bay and indulge in the vibrant street parties and carnivals.Bali, Indonesia: Celebrate on the beach with festive fireworks and traditional Balinese performances.Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Revel in the festive atmosphere with fireworks over the Saigon River and vibrant nightlife in District 1.Tokyo, Japan: Embrace the Japanese tradition of watching the first sunrise of the year, with cultural celebrations and modern countdown parties.Sydney, Australia: Experience the world-renowned fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House, with family-friendly events and parties.New York City, USA: Join the masses in Times Square for the iconic ball drop, or choose from countless parties and concerts across the city.Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Copacabana Beach, with samba rhythms and spectacular fireworks show.London, England: Watch the night sky light up with fireworks along the River Thames, with a variety of boat parties and events to choose from.Edinburgh, Scotland: Take part in the historic Hogmanay celebrations, complete with processions, concerts, and the unique Loony Dook tradition (a fancy dress New Year’s Day swim in the chilly Firth of Forth)Reykjavik, Iceland: Join the locals for community bonfires and a fireworks display set against a snowy landscape, with the chance to see the Northern Lights."As recommended by some of the leading AI software of the moment, this list is meant to ignite a sense of wonder amongst aspiring travellers and perhaps even inspire the more spontaneous to book a last-minute getaway on Agoda. Whether it’s a short getaway within Asia or a longer trip to the other side of the world, Agoda provides the best deals," said Krishna Rathi, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda.

“When it comes to international travel choices, Indians consistently favour short haul destinations across the region. Chart topper Bangkok and fifth most popular destination Pattaya are poised to further strengthen their appeal, with the recent announcement of visa-free travel for Indians to Thailand,” the report said.

Bangkok was followed by Dubai in second place, Bali in the third and Singapore in the fourth place.