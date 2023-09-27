Tracking MF returns: HDFC AMC has consistently ranked in top ten in 2023

HDFC AMC scheme performance
Source: I-Sec research, Ace MF; Note: Ranking is done based on 1 year return for the period
Nippon India performance
Nippon AMC has been consistently ranked 1 over the last 1 year in large and multicap schemes and has seen improvement in the performance in flexi and focused schemes in the last 2-3 months (rank of flexi cap fund improved from 22 in Jun’23 to 11 in Aug’23 while rank of focused fund improved from 17 in Jun’23 to 11 in Aug’23).
UTI AMC scheme performance
UTI AMC has seen its performance ranking deteriorating over the last few months with large cap, ELSS and multicap schemes featuring in the bottom quartile in August 2023.
Aditya Birla AMC has seen an improvement in the performance of majority schemes in August 2023 with large and multi