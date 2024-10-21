Indians can get UAE visa-on-arrival if they hold Schengen, US, UK visa

Imagine you're vacationing in Denmark, but wishing you were somewhere warmer. Well, with your Schengen visa, you can now head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE on Friday announced that Indian citizens holding ordinary passports are now eligible for a visa on arrival (VOA) at all entry points across the country.

This new policy applies to those holding permanent resident cards, green cards, or valid visas such as tourist visas from the United States, United Kingdom, or any European Union nation.

"More people can now apply for on-arrival visas to the UAE, allowing them to take unplanned trips. This will strengthen tourism between India and the UAE," said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.

Visa options

Eligible Indian travellers will have two choices for obtaining a visa upon arrival:

1. 14-day visa: The fee is typically around AED 120-150 (approximately Rs 2,700-3,400), with the option to extend it for an additional 14 days for a similar fee.

2. 60-day visa: This option costs around AED 1,100-1,200 (approximately Rs 24,500-27,000), and it is non-extendable.

Passport validity requirement

To qualify for the visa-on-arrival, passports must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the UAE.

This latest visa-on-arrival announcement is part of ongoing efforts to simplify travel for Indian nationals. Back in February 2023, Emirates Airlines, in collaboration with VFS Global, launched a pre-approved visa-on-arrival service for Indian passport holders. "We’ve partnered with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa on arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with us. The new process will help customers skip queues when arriving in Dubai," they said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Expanding visa options for Indian travellers

In the same month, Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for Indian nationals. This was aimed at enhancing business, tourism, and economic ties between India and the UAE.

“The UAE has always been a top international destination for Indians, particularly for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). With these improved visa conditions, we expect to see more Indians travelling for 'Bleisure' (business and leisure),” added Pitti.

He also noted that this development would likely have a positive impact on both the Indian travel industry and the wider economy.

UAE remains a top destination for Indians

India continues to be a major source of tourists for Dubai. In 2023, the city recorded a 25% increase in Indian visitors compared to pre-pandemic levels, with 2.46 million overnight stays. This surge reinforced India’s position as Dubai's leading tourism market, according to a report from Dubai's department of economy and tourism in February 2023.