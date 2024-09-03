UAE visa amnesty: How to replace a lost passport and avoid fines by Oct 31

But what if you've lost your passport? For such a scenario, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has specific procedures for you. The first step is to obtain a lost passport certificate.

"Residents who have lost their passport within the country must apply for a new passport and get their residence visa stamped in it. The loss of the passport must be reported to the nearest police station where a special form must be filled out for due formalities," the UAE authority advises.

If you're outside your home country or the UAE, contact your country's embassy or consulate in that country to report the loss or to get a new passport issued.

Steps for amnesty seekers who lost their passports

1. Apply for a lost passport certificate: This is a necessary step if you've lost your passport.

2. Submit a request through the smart system: In Abu Dhabi, you must submit a request via the smart system. You'll receive an extract of residency details and a certificate stating that the passport has been lost. This document is required to obtain a travel document.

Additional steps for specific situations

If a minor’s passport is lost: The guardian (sponsor) must report the loss at the police station.

If you’re sponsored by a company: You must submit a letter to the police on company letterhead, along with the company’s trade licence and establishment card.



If you’re sponsored by family: Submit a letter signed by the sponsor, along with a copy of the sponsor’s passport.

In Dubai, passport loss procedures are linked to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and Dubai Courts. After reporting the loss to the police, you’ll need to visit the relevant court, Public Prosecution, and GDRFA to document the loss.

Once you have the official certificate of the lost passport, you’ll need to visit your country’s embassy or consulate in the UAE to apply for a new passport. After receiving your new passport, return to GDRFA to have your residence visa affixed. The new visa will have the same validity as the old one. If it has expired, a new visa with a new validity date will be issued.

Advisory for Indian nationals

For Indians, the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai has issued an advisory. Indian nationals who wish to take advantage of the scheme can contact various Indian associations for assistance with their applications.

Indians constitute the largest ethnic group in the country, comprising approximately 30 per cent of the UAE’s total population. UAE records estimate the number of Indian residents at 3.5 million.

About 20 per cent of this diaspora resides in Abu Dhabi, with the remaining 80 per cent spread across the six Northern Emirates, including Dubai, according to official data.