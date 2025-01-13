The United States Department of State recently released the January 2025 Visa Bulletin, detailing updates on immigrant visa availability across employment-based and family-sponsored categories. This monthly bulletin guides applicants on when they should submit their documents to the National Visa Center.

Employment-based visa updates

The bulletin shows mixed movement across employment-based categories, with some progress in the Final Action Dates for applicants from India and China. However, the Dates for Filing Chart remains unchanged from December 2024.

EB-1 (Priority Workers): No changes for most countries, including India and China. The priority dates remain at April 15, 2022, for India and January 1, 2023, for China.

EB-2 (Advanced Degree Professionals): China advances by one month to April 22, 2020, while India moves forward by two months to October 1, 2012. All other countries progress to April 1, 2023, marking a two-week improvement.

EB-3 (Skilled Workers and Professionals): India sees a three-week advancement to December 1, 2012, while China progresses by two months to June 1, 2020. For all other countries, the date advances to December 1, 2022.

EB-5 (Employment Creation): No changes in priority dates for China and India. Unreserved categories remain at July 15, 2016, for China and January 1, 2022, for India. Set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure) continue to be current for all applicants.

Increase in EB-5 petition approvals

Both the Department of State and USCIS report a rise in I-526E petition approvals, reflecting growing interest in EB-5 set-aside categories. However, experts warn that the high demand for visas in the Rural and High Unemployment Area categories could lead to future backlogs.

“Investors should act quickly to secure priority dates and avoid delays in obtaining permanent residency,” said a spokesperson from US Immigration Fund, a leader in the EB-5 Regional Centre industry.

Family-sponsored visa categories

Family-based categories have seen little change in January, with priority dates for most regions holding steady.

F1 (Unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens): Dates remain at September 1, 2017, for most regions, while Mexico and the Philippines retain October 1, 2005, and April 22, 2015, respectively.

F2A (Spouses and unmarried children of permanent residents): The date for all countries stays at July 15, 2024.

F3 (Married children of US citizens): Minor changes, with India and most regions advancing to July 22, 2012. Dates for Mexico and the Philippines remain at June 15, 2001, and May 8, 2004.

F4 (Brothers and sisters of US citizens): India holds at August 15, 2006, while Mexico, the Philippines, and other regions remain at April 30, 2001; January 1, 2008; and March 1, 2008, respectively.

What is visa bulletin

The Visa Bulletin serves as a roadmap for applicants, detailing when they can file their applications or expect final action on their cases. It accounts for visa availability and demand across categories and countries.

Applicants can progress through two routes:

1. Adjustment of Status: For those already in the US, this process allows for a change of status to permanent residency.

2. Immigrant Visa Application: Applicants outside the US must apply at a US consulate or embassy.

Breakdown of employment-based categories

EB-1: Allocated 28.6% of total visas, including unused EB-4 and EB-5 visas.

EB-2: Receives 28.6% of total visas, including unused EB-1 visas.

EB-3: Shares 28.6% of visas, with 10,000 reserved for other workers.

EB-4: Allocated 7.1% of global visas.

EB-5: Assigned 7.1% of worldwide visas for investors.