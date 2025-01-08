Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US consulates in India to shut on January 9: What it means for your visa

Applicants with scheduled appointments for US citizen services or visa interviews on that day are advised to check their email for rescheduling instructions

US visa, H4, H1B
Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
The United States consulates in India will be closed on January 9, 2025 to observe the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.
 
“All US government offices in India, including consular services, will be closed on 9 January in line with the federal government closure for President Jimmy Carter’s funeral,” said the US consulate in an official statement.
 
Applicants with scheduled appointments for US citizen services or visa interviews on that day are advised to check their email for rescheduling instructions, the statement added.
 
From January 1, 2025, new rules for nonimmigrant visa appointments came into effect:
 
< Applicants can reschedule their visa appointment once without incurring additional charges.  
< If the rescheduled appointment is missed or another change is needed, a new appointment must be booked, and the application fee repaid.

Meanwhile, the US is set to open a new consulate in Bengaluru this month, further expanding its diplomatic presence in India. “This is part of our commitment to strengthen US-India ties, particularly in the tech and trade sectors,” said Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, in December.
 
The new consulate is expected to make visa application processes more accessible for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. It is also anticipated to enhance collaboration in technology and innovation, boosting Bengaluru’s role as a global hub for commerce.  
 
Currently, the US has consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Bengaluru’s addition, along with a second planned consulate in Ahmedabad, is part of a broader expansion effort.
 
Current visa wait times
 
Visa wait times for B1/B2 visitor visas in India remain lengthy. As of January 8, the wait times are:
 
Hyderabad: 429 days  
Kolkata: 436 days  
Mumbai: 438 days  
Delhi: 441 days  
Chennai: 479 days  
 
To address delays, the US government plans to expand visa appointment slots by one million in 2025. “We will add an additional one million visa appointments in the financial year 2025, building on the record number of appointments this past year,” said Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in November.
 
In the 2024 financial year, the US issued a record 11.5 million visas, including 8.5 million visitor visas, representing a 10% increase from the previous year.  
Topics :US visa

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

