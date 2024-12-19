Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / US visa wait time to get shorter for Indians with new rescheduling rules

US visa wait time to get shorter for Indians with new rescheduling rules

Starting January 1, 2025, you can still schedule your first nonimmigrant visa appointment at the location of your choice

US Visa
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Good news for Indians planning to visit the US. From January 1, nonimmigrant US visa applicants will be able to reschedule their interview appointment once without a fee. However, missing an appointment or rescheduling a second time will require applicants to book a new appointment and repay the application fee, the US embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
These changes are designed to “make sure everyone has a fair chance at getting a visa interview appointment and to reduce wait times,” according to the embassy.
 
Visitor visas are nonimmigrant visas for persons who want to enter the United States temporarily for business (B-1 visa), for tourism (B-2 visa), or for a combination of both purposes (B-1/B-2 visa).
 
Current wait times for B1/B2 visas
 
As of Thursday (December 19), the wait time for a B1/B2 (visitor) visa stood at:
429 days in Hyderabad

More From This Section

No SGB tranches likely this year: Other good options to invest in gold

Most popular invite-only credit cards for HNIs: Exclusive rewards, benefits

Travel insurance for holidayers should depend on place, trip duration, age

How India saves: Mutual funds pip FDs, 58% prepared for retirement

PAN 2.0 targeted for fraud: How to protect yourself from misinformation

436 days in Kolkata
438 days in Mumbai
441 days in Delhi
479 days in Chennai  
 
“Starting January 1, 2025, you can still schedule your first nonimmigrant visa appointment at the location of your choice. If you need to reschedule for any reason, you will be able to do that one time. If you miss your appointment or need to reschedule a second time, you’ll need to book a new appointment and repay your application fee. Since wait times are long, please make sure you can attend on the date you’ve selected,” the embassy explained.
 
“These changes will make it easier and faster for everyone to get appointments. We encourage applicants to attend their scheduled appointments to keep the process efficient and fair for everyone,” it added.
 
How much these adjustments will reduce wait times remains uncertain.
 
Visa appointment slots to expand in 2025
 
In November, the US government announced plans to expand visa appointment slots by one million in 2025. Speaking on visa operations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We will add an additional one million visa appointments in the financial year 2025. That’s on top of the record number of appointments we had this past year.”
 
A record 11.5 million visas were issued in the 2024 financial year, according to Blinken. “This includes 8.5 million visitor visas, marking a 10% increase over the previous year,” he said.
 
Cost of a US B1/B2 visa
 
The application fee for a US B1/B2 visa for Indian citizens is $185, equivalent to approximately Rs 15,730. The fee is non-refundable.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US eases immigration routes for J-1 visa holders from India, China

US January 2025 visa bulletin: Slight progress for Indians in EB-2, F1, F3

US F-2 visa: 38% decline in student visas issued to Indians in 2024

US immigration reform: Senators propose raising family visa cap to 15%

US dismisses reports of new visa application centre in Vizag, Vijayawada

Topics :US visaUS immigration policy

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story