Used-car loan traps: How to reduce borrowing risks, keep EMIs manageable

Used-car financing has recorded rapid growth, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2 per cent, and the borrower base expanding 2.4 times between June 2021 and June 2026, according to credit bureau CRIF High Mark. Buyers must factor in higher borrowing costs, conservative loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, shorter tenures and the risk of owing more than a depreciating car is worth before going for a used-car loan.

A used car is a depreciated asset. “Used-car loans generally carry higher interest rates because the vehicle has already depreciated,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar. Lenders also tend to offer more conservative LTV ratios and shorter tenures for them because the vehicle has a shorter remaining life and a less predictable resale value.

The lender also considers the car’s age, make, model, condition and resale value. “A popular model with strong resale value and deep secondary-market demand presents a different risk from a vehicle that may be harder to sell,” says Shivanshu Makkar, chief financial officer (CFO) for India, Cars24.

The lender evaluates both the borrower and the vehicle before it sets the interest rate. A borrower’s credit history, income stability, repayment record and employment profile influence the rate. A strong borrower profile can help secure a lower rate, while a lower credit score, irregular income or high existing debt can increase it.

“If the assessed value is lower than the seller’s asking price, the customer may have to make a larger down payment,” says Makkar.

Shetty adds that some lenders finance up to around 90 per cent of a used car’s current value, compared with the higher financing available for new cars.

The seller’s asking price and the lender’s valuation may differ. “Lenders typically finance a percentage of the vehicle’s assessed value rather than automatically financing the seller’s asking price,” says Makkar.

Older vehicles may attract higher rates or stricter terms because their value and remaining useful life are lower. “Lower uncertainty about either the customer or the car is likely to result in better financing terms,” says Makkar.

Impact of vehicle’s age

The vehicle’s age helps the lender estimate its remaining useful life and resale value, and can affect both eligibility and tenure. “Lenders generally become more conservative about the financed amount and offered tenure as a vehicle gets older,” says Makkar.

Some lenders set a limit on the maximum vehicle age by the end of the loan. “Some use a combined age-and-tenure limit of around eight to 10 years,” says Shetty.

Limit tenure