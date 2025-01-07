Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha buy luxury apartment in Juhu for Rs 44.52 cr

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dhawan, have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area for Rs 44.52 crore. The details of the transaction have been confirmed through property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.
The lavish apartment, situated on the 7th floor of the under-construction D'Decor Twenty building, boasts a spacious carpet area of 5,112 square feet. According to the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) website, the project is slated for completion by May 31, 2025.
The per-square-foot price for the apartment registered on January 3 is over Rs 87,000 per sq ft.
Key Details of the Purchase
- Property Address: Flat No. 701, D'Decor Twenty, Juhu, Mumbai
- Seller: D'Decor Exports Private Limited
- Purchaser: Varun David Dhawan & Natasha Varun Dhawan
- Agreement Value: Rs 44,52,00,000
- Stamp Duty: Rs 2,67,12,000
- Registration Date: January 3, 2025
- Carpet Area: 5,112 sq. ft.
- Number of Car Parkings: 4
- Price per Square Foot: Rs 87,089
D'Decor Exports Private Limited is constructing the building and also operates the brand named D'Decor Home Furnishing.
D'Decor Home Furnishing was in the news in November 2024 after Dipan Bhuptani, a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics, rented out the luxury apartment of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor in the Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of Rs 20 lakh per month for five years, according to the property registration documents accessed by SquareYards
The 5,395 sq ft apartment is located in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project and has been rented out with three parking spaces.
The significant investment highlights the couple's preference for high-end living in one of Mumbai's most desirable neighborhoods. With luxury amenities and a prime location, the D'Decor Twenty project is expected to attract attention from affluent buyers looking for upscale residences.
Madhu Mantena, the film producer behind hits like Ghajini and Queen, last month acquired three premium apartments in upscale Juhu locality, collectively valued at Rs 25.75 crore, according to documents reviewed by Squareyards.
The properties have been registered under the name of his company, Big Bang Mediaverse Private Limited.
According to Square Yards, the three apartments are located within Jeevan Estates Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu. The largest of the acquisitions spans approximately 1,550 sq. ft (~144 sq. m) and was purchased for Rs 10.95 crore, including stamp duty fees of Rs 65.7 lakh. The second apartment, measuring around 1,250 sq. ft (~116.13 sq. m), was acquired for Rs 8.8 crore, with stamp duty fees amounting to Rs 52.8 lakh. The smallest of the three, an 851 sq. ft (~79.06 sq. m) apartment, was bought for Rs 6 crore, with stamp duty fees of Rs. 36 lakh. All properties were registered in December 2024, each incurring registration charges of Rs. 30,000.