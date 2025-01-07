Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha buy luxury apartment in Juhu for Rs 44.52 cr

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dhawan, have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area for Rs 44.52 crore. The details of the transaction have been confirmed through property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.

The lavish apartment, situated on the 7th floor of the under-construction D'Decor Twenty building, boasts a spacious carpet area of 5,112 square feet. According to the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) website, the project is slated for completion by May 31, 2025.

The per-square-foot price for the apartment registered on January 3 is over Rs 87,000 per sq ft.

Key Details of the Purchase

Property Address: Flat No. 701, D'Decor Twenty, Juhu, Mumbai

Seller: D'Decor Exports Private Limited

Purchaser: Varun David Dhawan & Natasha Varun Dhawan

Agreement Value: Rs 44,52,00,000

Stamp Duty: Rs 2,67,12,000

Registration Date: January 3, 2025

Carpet Area: 5,112 sq. ft.

Number of Car Parkings: 4

Price per Square Foot: Rs 87,089



D'Decor Exports Private Limited is constructing the building and also operates the brand named D'Decor Home Furnishing.

D'Decor Home Furnishing was in the news in November 2024 after Dipan Bhuptani, a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics, rented out the luxury apartment of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor in the Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of Rs 20 lakh per month for five years, according to the property registration documents accessed by SquareYards

The 5,395 sq ft apartment is located in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project and has been rented out with three parking spaces.