Earn up to Rs 3,000 cashback on RuPay card purchases abroad until Jan 29

RuPay cards are currently offering a limited-time special cashback offer scheme for international card holders. This scheme is for both RuPay credit and debit cardholders, allowing users to earn up to Rs 3,000 in cashback on purchases made abroad. This initiative was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enhance the experience of Indian travelers shopping internationally and is valid until January 29, 2025.

Cashback details

Under this promotion, RuPay JCB credit and debit cardholders can enjoy a 25 per cent cashback on all point-of-sale (PoS) transactions at merchants that accept RuPay cards in select countries, including Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Notably, there is no minimum transaction amount required to qualify for this cashback offer, making it accessible for a wide range of purchases.

Also Read

To take advantage of this offer, customers must ensure that their RuPay JCB Global Card is activated for international transactions. This can be done by contacting their issuing bank through various channels such as phone banking or mobile banking. It is important to note that transactions that are incomplete, declined, or fraudulent will not be eligible for cashback.

The maximum cashback, which will be credited in Indian Rupees is capped at Rs 3,000 per transaction. Over the entire scheme period, a single card can earn up to Rs 15,000 in total cashback. There is no minimum transaction amount required to qualify for the cashback. Please note that the offer is non-transferable and cannot be negotiated.

Participating countries

The cashback offer applies to purchases made in several countries where RuPay JCB cards are accepted. These include:

Japan

Singapore

Indonesia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Malaysia

Sri Lanka

USA

Spain

How to avail cashback

To avail this cashback offer, users should follow these steps:

Activate your card: Ensure your RuPay JCB Global Card is activated for international transactions by contacting your bank.

Make eligible transactions: Use your card for purchases at participating merchants in the specified countries.

Wait for cashback credit: The cashback amount will be credited back to your account within 60 days after the transaction period ends.