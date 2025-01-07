PAN card scam: PIB alerts India Post Payments Bank account holders

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) customers are reportedly receiving messages claiming that their bank accounts have been blocked for not updating their PAN card details. These messages contain a link prompting users to update their PAN information. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team has confirmed that these messages are fraudulent, and India Post does not send such notifications.

What did the PIB say?

Claim: The customer’s India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their Pan card is not updated.

#PIBFactCheck: “This claim is #Fake @IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages Never share your personal & bank details with anyone,” PIB Fact Check team stated in a social media post.

Overview of the scam

The scam primarily involves fraudsters posing as bank representatives or government officials, who contact individuals claiming that their PAN is linked to illegal activities or that they need to update their details for compliance purposes. Victims are often coerced into providing sensitive personal information, including their PAN, bank account details, and other identification documents. Once the scammers obtain this information, they can carry out unauthorised transactions or even open fraudulent accounts in the victim's name.

IPPB had shared tips on safeguarding your finances through secure digital banking practices in a social media post.

“Regularly update passwords, avoid fake customer care numbers, monitor your accounts, and avoid suspicious links. Be cautious with public Wi-Fi, and always verify the authenticity of banking communications. Your financial security matters, stay informed and bank smart!”

How to remain protected?

Beware of suspicious emails: Avoid opening email attachments or clicking on unfamiliar links. Cybercriminals often disguise malicious content to access your personal and financial details.

Scrutinise details: Check file extensions, look out for typos, grammatical mistakes, and too-good-to-be-true offers. These could be signs of phishing attempts.

Handle password-protected files cautiously: Such files may hide viruses or tools designed to steal your passwords and compromise your device.

Strengthen your security: Regularly update your passwords, avoid interacting with fake customer care numbers, and verify the authenticity of banking communications.

Stay vigilant online: Monitor your accounts for unusual activity, avoid suspicious links, and exercise caution when using public Wi-Fi networks.