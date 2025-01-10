What Canada holds for Indian students and workers in the post-Trudeau era

The resignation of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, has raised questions about the future for international students and workers, particularly those from India, who have benefited from Canada’s liberal immigration policies.

In a conversation with Business Standard, experts shared their insights on what the future might hold and what Indians planning to move to Canada should consider.

Will the political shift affect Indian students and workers?

"The parliament has been prorogued (halted) until March 24, so no new legislation will be passed. The current immigration policy will, therefore, remain unchanged," said Darshan Maharaja, a Canada-based immigration expert.

"Visa processing times and application criteria are unlikely to change until the next government is in office," he added.

However, Maharaja predicted notable changes under the next government. He cited a CBC News poll showing that over 80% of newcomers to Canada felt the country was bringing in too many people through its immigration system without proper planning. "There is broad support among the public to reduce immigration," Maharaja explained.

However, Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living, a global student housing marketplace, and Siddharth Iyer, COO of OneStep Global, an education market entry specialist, assured Indian students and workers that there was little to worry about.

"It's too early to predict what the next government will do. We don't even know who the next Prime Minister will be," said Arora.

"There are two schools of thought here. One group was waiting for Justin Trudeau to resign, and in his resignation message, he hinted at internal conflicts within the Liberal Party. We’ve seen similar situations before, like in the UK with Rishi Sunak stepping up amidst internal party issues. I believe Canada is facing something similar now. First, we need to know who the next PM will be and whether it’s a Liberal or Conservative government. Only then will we have clarity on future immigration policies. That said, with the significant contribution of Indians to Canada’s economy—around CAD 13–14 billion annually from Indian students alone—India's importance cannot be ignored. Also, Punjabi is now the third-most spoken language in Canada," Arora elaborated.

Iyer added, "Canada is a leading destination for international students, especially Indians. After the US, Canada has the largest intake of Indian students. They choose it because of its student-friendly policies, high-quality education, and ample work opportunities. Over the years, Indian students have built strong ties with Canadian institutions, and this is not set to change anytime soon."

Racist attacks on Indians in Canada

When asked about viral videos of racist attacks on Indian students and workers in Canada, Siddharth Iyer emphasised the support systems in place. "Canadian universities are represented by Indians, and the support systems provided, whether financial aid, scholarships, or housing, are robust. Canada is a land of immigrants, and students are offered significant resources to thrive," he explained.

Arora acknowledged the concerns raised but argued that the situation is often exaggerated on social media. "My family and many students I know in Canada are safe and happy. Concerns around jobs and infrastructure exist, but the viral videos disproportionately amplify isolated incidents," he said. Arora added that issues like housing shortages are common, but Canadian universities have managed them effectively.

Reflecting on similar incidents in India, Arora pointed out, "If you look at India, foreign students, including Nigerians, also face challenges and occasional incidents of racism. However, isolated cases don’t represent the broader reality. India and Canada both have strong systems in place to support international students and workers, even if some incidents gain unnecessary prominence."

Are Indians showing less interest in Canada now?

Arora observed a 30% drop in student accommodation inquiries from Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana. "If we previously had 10 inquiries, we now have six or seven. Parental concerns about political instability are playing a role, but it’s not as though everything has stopped," he said.

Iyer added, "European and New Zealand markets are seeing more interest due to their flexible post-study work opportunities, which offer comfort to Indian families."

Impact of Express Entry system overhaul on Indians

The planned changes to Canada’s Express Entry system will undoubtedly affect Indians planning to move to Canada. "Over the years, the Express Entry system has simplified immigration, leading to a significant rise in applications. But proposed changes, like eliminating additional points for job offers, could affect future applicants," said Iyer.

"India currently accounts for 27% of permanent residents admitted through Canada’s Express Entry system. While student visa numbers may drop in the short term, Canada’s long-term immigration plan, extending to 2030, will ensure it continues to attract global talent," he added.

Note: Express Entry is an immigration system used by Canada to manage applications for permanent residency from skilled workers. It is designed to facilitate the selection and processing of immigrants who are likely to succeed economically in Canada. The system uses a points-based framework to rank applicants, known as the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Advice for Indian students and migrants

"Listen less to social media buzz and focus on information from official sources," Iyer advised. "Canadian universities have in-country representatives in India who provide accurate guidance on education systems and career prospects."

Arora stressed the importance of financial preparedness, noting that inflation has significantly increased living costs in Canada. "It’s important for students to plan wisely and avoid unnecessary risks when moving abroad," he said.

Maharaja added, "Canada is a robust democracy where the rights and protections of non-permanent residents, including Indian students and workers, remain intact despite political changes."

Their view aligns with the CBC poll that showed that despite frustrations with the immigration system, most newcomers reported overall happiness in Canada. Seventy-nine per cent of survey respondents said they were satisfied with their quality of life, and about three-quarters were satisfied with access to education and a good work-life balance.

Justin Trudeau resigned from his post on Monday. Now Canada's governing Liberal Party will announce the country's next prime minister on March 9.

The front runners for the Liberal leadership are former central banker Mark Carney and ex-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, whose abrupt resignation last month forced Trudeau's exit. However, the next Liberal leader could be the shortest-tenured prime minister in the country's history on account of the federal election due a few months from now.

During Trudeau's tenure, diplomatic relations between India and Canada soured. However, the number of Indians who gained permanent residency increased. Here's what the data shows:

In 2015, Canada admitted approximately 39,340 new permanent residents from India. By 2023, this number had risen to about 139,715.

Indian students:

< In 2015, approximately 48,765 Indian students were enrolled in Canadian institutions.

< As of 2023, there were 319,130 international students from India enrolled in Canadian institutions.

Indian workers:

< In 2015, Canada issued 39,340 work permits to Indian nationals.

< By 2023, this number had increased to approximately 139,715.

The growth is attributed to the Trudeau government’s immigration policies, which have facilitated the entry of international students and skilled workers. However, in response to concerns about housing shortages and infrastructure strain, the Canadian government announced plans in late 2024 to reduce immigration targets in the coming years.