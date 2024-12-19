Why Canada wants Indian students to resubmit visa, docs: IRCC explains

Indian students in Canada have received emails from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) asking them to resubmit crucial documents, including study permits, visas, and educational records. The notifications, which reportedly include students with valid visas for up to two more years, caused concern among students.

In response to a query from Business Standard, IRCC clarified that these requests are part of a standard procedure and not a new practice.

“Since 2015, the Canadian government has required most post-secondary designated learning institutions to report twice-yearly on the enrolment status of their international students through the international student compliance regime,” said IRCC. It further explained that regular compliance activities involve only designated learning institutions, not students directly. However, in some cases, students may be asked to provide documentation to confirm their enrolment status, such as current or past transcripts.

Why Indian students were reportedly targeted

When asked about the focus on Indian students, IRCC said, “Since India is the top source of international students in Canada, it is reasonably likely that a higher number were sent to Indian nationals.”

India remains the largest source of international students in Canada, with 427,000 Indian students enrolled in Canadian institutions as of August 2024.

Study permit rules for students

Students holding a study permit in Canada must follow several rules to maintain their status, such as:

— Be enrolled at a designated learning institution (DLI)

— Actively pursue studies by attending classes and progressing in the programme

— Be enrolled full-time or part-time during academic semesters, excluding scheduled breaks

— Avoid unauthorised leaves longer than 150 days

— Apply for a new study permit when changing post-secondary schools

— Stop studying if you no longer meet student requirements

— Leave Canada when your permit expires

Additional conditions that may apply

— Follow restrictions on the level of studies as specified on your permit

— Comply with work authorisation rules if working on or off campus

— Report for medical checks or procedures if required

— Adhere to travel limitations within Canada if listed on your permit

Deferred enrolment rules

— Do not start at a DLI if it becomes de-designated before your studies begin

— Apply to a new DLI and extend your permit if deferred

Authorised leave rules

— Take authorised leave for up to 150 days only if approved by the DLI

— Return to studies the next semester even if it starts earlier than 150 days

— Do not work during an authorised leave

Proving compliance with study permit conditions

— Provide school documents confirming enrolment status or reasons for leave

— Submit official transcripts if requested by immigration officers

— Share medical proof for authorised leave if applicable

Concerns over fraudulent acceptance letters

A separate issue has come to light regarding fraudulent acceptance letters. In November, IRCC revealed that over 10,000 fake student acceptance letters were discovered in 2024 after reviewing 500,000 documents. Reports indicate that 80% of these fake documents were linked to students from Gujarat and Punjab.

Jenny Kwan, immigration critic for Canada’s New Democratic Party, described the findings as “extremely alarming.” She added, “Canada has a responsibility to ensure that international students who have been defrauded are protected.”

The issue has raised questions about the role of some educational institutions, with allegations of inadequate verification of acceptance letters. “The many malpractices, including outright corruption, have become deeply entrenched in the immigration system. Comprehensive reforms are needed across the system,” said Darshan Maharaja, a Canada-based immigration analyst.

Legal challenges for affected students

Indian students caught up in these issues often face significant legal hurdles. Vishal Gehrana, principal associate at Karanjawala & Co, noted that jurisdiction complicates legal action against fraudulent consultants who operate out of India.

“When students in Canada discover that their acceptance letters are fake, they are already in the midst of deportation proceedings,” he explained. “Their focus shifts to protecting their immigration status, making legal action in India difficult.”

This situation has put many students in a precarious position as they navigate compliance requirements and fraud-related challenges.