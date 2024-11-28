Winter vacation plans 2024: Indians pick Turkey, Zurich, Vienna over Paris

Planning a trip this winter? While classic destinations retain their charm, Indians are increasingly exploring new options in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. A report by atlys, a visa processing platform, reveals a shift towards culturally rich and affordable experiences for the season.

"Today's travellers are redefining holiday experiences," says Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of atlys. "There’s a growing desire to explore destinations that offer authentic culture, affordability, and unique adventures. Whether it’s chasing the Northern Lights, soaking in Europe’s festive charm, or unwinding in serene wellness retreats, holiday plans are becoming more diverse, reflecting travellers’ evolving preferences."

Travel trends for the winter season

Rising popularity of winter adventures

Destinations like the Swiss Alps and Japan’s Hokkaido are drawing attention for skiing and snowboarding opportunities. Northern Lights hotspots such as Iceland and Norway have also seen a surge in interest.

Classic holiday destinations still popular

More From This Section

Traditional favourites like London, Zurich, and Vienna remain strong contenders, especially for millennials seeking festive atmospheres. Visa applications to these cities have risen by 27.2%, according to the report. Meanwhile, newer options such as Turkey, Portugal, and Georgia are catching on due to their milder climates and vibrant cultural offerings. High-cost destinations like Paris are seeing slightly reduced interest as travellers opt for budget-friendly alternatives with similar appeal.

Wellness-focused escapes

Wellness travel continues to grow. Bali, Thailand, and Sri Lanka lead the way, offering a mix of wellness activities and cultural immersion. However, the Maldives has seen a slight decline in popularity.

Budget-friendly destination shifts

Affordability is influencing travel choices. Goa’s appeal has waned as destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, and Almaty attract budget-conscious travellers seeking enriching cultural experiences at a lower cost.

Sustainable travel choices

Scandinavian countries, including Norway and Sweden, are setting trends in sustainable tourism with eco-friendly initiatives and pristine natural experiences. New Zealand and Costa Rica also remain favourites for eco-conscious travellers. According to atlys, eco-friendly travel interest has grown by 40%, particularly among Gen Z and millennials.

New Year’s celebrations

Destinations with distinctive New Year’s traditions are becoming a draw. Tokyo’s customs and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival are noteworthy examples. In the UAE, Dubai’s appeal for New Year’s celebrations is rising, with many travellers planning short 3–4 day trips to join the festivities.

Family-friendly destinations gain traction

Multi-generational travel is on the rise, with destinations such as the UAE, Singapore, Europe, and Australia among the top choices. atlys reports a 28.4% increase in family-oriented travel this winter season.