Malaysian tycoon's son renounces Rs 4,000 crore fortune to embrace monkhood

Have you read The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by author Robin Sharma? The bestselling novel tells the story of a lawyer who abandons his wealth for spiritual fulfilment. But Ven Ajahn Siripanyo’s journey is not fictional. The son of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, Siripanyo chose to leave behind a multi-billion-dollar inheritance to dedicate his life to Buddhism.

Who is Ven Ajahn Siripanyo?

According to South China Post, Siripanyo is the only son of Ananda Krishnan, one of Malaysia’s wealthiest businessmen with a net worth exceeding Rs 40,000 crore (over $5 billion). Krishnan’s ventures span telecommunications, media, oil, gas, real estate, and even a connection to cricket through Aircel, which once sponsored IPL team Chennai Super Kings. He founded Maxis Berhad in 1993, establishing it as one of Malaysia's premier telecommunications providers, offering a wide range of mobile and broadband services. Beyond Maxis, his diverse business portfolio spans media through Astro, satellite operations via MEASAT, and oil and gas ventures with Bumi Armada and Pexco. He also has significant investments in telecommunications, including Maxis and Sri Lanka Telecom. Additionally, Krishnan holds stakes in Tanjong Public Limited Company, an investment firm with subsidiaries in leisure, such as TGV Cinemas, and property development, including a 67% ownership of Maxis Tower.

Raised in the UK alongside his two sisters, Siripanyo visited Thailand at the age of 18 to connect with his mother’s family. His mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, belongs to the Thai royal family. During this visit, Siripanyo underwent a temporary ordination at a Buddhist retreat. What began as a short experience turned into a lifelong spiritual journey.

For over 20 years, Siripanyo has lived at the Dtao Dum Monastery on the Thailand-Myanmar border, where he now serves as abbot. Known for his minimalist lifestyle, Siripanyo follows monastic traditions, including daily alms-seeking and living with few possessions. Fluent in up to eight languages, he maintains a private life devoted to spirituality, as per South China Post.

How does he balance family ties?

More From This Section

Despite renouncing material wealth, Siripanyo remains close to his father. Buddhism places importance on familial relationships, and Siripanyo occasionally returns to spend time with his family. For instance, he has been seen flying by private jet to visit his father in Italy and participates in retreats funded by his father, such as one on Penang Hill.

This connection demonstrates how Siripanyo manages to honour both his spiritual path and his family commitments.

Siripanyo’s story mirrors other cases of renunciation. Earlier this year, Bhavesh Bhandari, a businessman from Gujarat, and his wife gave up their Rs 200 crore fortune to embrace Jain monkhood. Their children had already chosen monastic life, renouncing material possessions in 2022.

Now, the couple travels barefoot across India, living on alms and practising Jain principles of detachment from worldly life.