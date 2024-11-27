No need to apply for new PAN cards: 11 FAQs on PAN 2.0 system explained

Existing Permanent Account Number (PAN) cardholders will not need to apply for new cards under the upgraded PAN 2.0 system, the Income Tax Department said on Tuesday. PAN 2.0, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is part of a Rs 1,435-crore project to streamline PAN and TAN services.

The system introduces advanced features like a dynamic QR code and a unified portal for all PAN-related services, aiming to simplify the process for India’s 780 million PAN holders and 7.328 million TAN holders. “The upgraded PAN with QR code integration will simplify KYC processes, improve data accuracy, and enhance service delivery for users,” said Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD, and CEO of PayNearby.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) confirmed that the current PAN cards will remain valid unless updates or corrections are required. The new features will not alter the functionality of existing cards but aim to enhance their usability in line with the government’s digitalisation goals.

Still unsure about how the new system works? These FAQs from the CBDT might clear things up:

Do you need to apply for a new PAN card?

No, existing PAN cards remain valid under the PAN 2.0 system. Updates or corrections can be made if required.

More From This Section

Do you need to change your PAN number?

No, the PAN number will remain the same unless you opt for corrections or updates.

Can you update your details on your PAN card?

Yes, you can update details such as your name, date of birth, email, or address for free using Aadhaar-based online services. Alternatively, updates can be done through the existing paid processes.

Where can you make these updates?

Visit the following URLs for Aadhaar-based updates:

NSDL PAN services (https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserAddressUpdate.html)

UTI PAN services (https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN_ONLINE/homeaddresschange)

Will old PAN cards without QR codes still work?

Yes, older PAN cards remain valid. However, dynamic QR codes introduced in PAN 2.0 will display the latest information, enhancing usability.

What is the QR code’s purpose?

The QR code validates PAN details and displays complete information, including name, date of birth, and photograph, when scanned using a specific reader application.

Will new PAN cards be delivered automatically?

No, new PAN cards will not be issued unless specifically requested for corrections or updates.

What is the “common business identifier”?

For businesses that require a PAN, it will serve as a unified identifier across specified government agencies.

Does the common business identifier replace PAN?

No, PAN itself will act as the common business identifier.

What is the unified portal?

The PAN 2.0 project consolidates PAN/TAN services, including allotments, updates, and corrections, into one platform. This streamlines processes and reduces delays.

How will duplicate PAN cards be handled?

As per the provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961, no person can hold more than one PAN. In case a person holds more than one PAN, he/she is obliged to bring it to notice of Jurisdictional Assessing officer and get the additional PAN deleted/de-activated.

The upgraded system includes improved mechanisms to identify and deactivate duplicate PAN cards.