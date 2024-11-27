Biocon Biologics, Diabetes Africa collab over nurses project in Ethiopia

Biocon subsidiary Biocon Biologics has announced progress in the ‘Embedding Specialist Nurses in Diabetes Care’ project, in collaboration with Diabetes Africa and St Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College in Ethiopia. The first phase focuses on developing a replicable model to upskill nurses as diabetes specialists, enhancing nationwide diabetes care, according to a company statement.

Susheel Umesh, chief commercial officer for emerging markets, Biocon Biologics, said, “At Biocon Biologics, we are proud to support Diabetes Africa's initiative to address the shortage of trained healthcare professionals to combat diabetes in Ethiopia. The project to train diabetes specialist nurses leverages the combined expertise of diverse stakeholders, including Ethiopia’s Federal Ministry of Health, to create a robust and sustainable ecosystem for diabetes care. By focusing on upskilling nurses, the initiative aims to integrate diabetes prevention and management into primary healthcare and establish a replicable model for hospitals across Ethiopia. Our support reflects Biocon Biologics' unwavering commitment to improving access to high-quality diabetes care and tackling Ethiopia’s growing diabetes challenges.”

Ethiopia, with a 2–3 per cent diabetes prevalence rate, ranks among the top four countries in sub-Saharan Africa for adult diabetes cases. Diabetes accounts for nearly 2 per cent of all deaths in the country. The shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, combined with the rising prevalence of diabetes, presents a significant health challenge.

Biocon Biologics emphasised its commitment to a multi-year partnership with Diabetes Africa and St Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College to ensure the sustainability of the ‘Embedding Specialist Nurses in Diabetes Care’ program. The program engages various stakeholders, including healthcare facilities, professional associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the Federal Ministry of Health, shaping a curriculum for specialised nurses and advocating for an advanced diabetes degree program to improve care in Ethiopia.

“Diabetes is a global emergency. According to WHO, 800 million adults are affected worldwide, with 90 per cent of untreated cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Like many countries across the African continent, Ethiopia's healthcare workforce is predominantly made up of nurses who lead healthcare delivery. St Paul’s experience as a pioneer in this space gives us the confidence that diabetes specialist nurses could be gamechangers. This project is about delivering systemic, sustainable change to address the growing health crisis,” said Bernadette Adeyileka-Tracz, executive director of Diabetes Africa.

Diabetes remains a significant global health issue, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where it is often only partially diagnosed, treated, and managed. The WHO has identified a significant gap in trained healthcare professionals for diabetes care.

Biocon Biologics’ approach to integrating diabetes prevention and management into primary healthcare aligns with the WHO’s Global Diabetes Compact. In Ethiopia, Biocon supports this initiative as part of its broader mission to strengthen healthcare systems in LMICs, including improving access to biosimilars in the Philippines and affordable cancer care in Nigeria and Tanzania.