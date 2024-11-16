Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / Treatment worth Rs 9 cr authorised for 4,800 elderly under AB PM-JAY: Govt

Treatment worth Rs 9 cr authorised for 4,800 elderly under AB PM-JAY: Govt

Since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, treatment worth more than Rs 9 crore have been authorised, benefiting more than 4,800 elderly citizens aged 70 years and above

Doctor, Medical, Health care
Females account for around four lakh enrolments under the scheme. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 10 lakh senior citizens aged 70 years and above have enrolled for the newly-launched Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, enabling them to access free healthcare benefits under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, treatment worth more than Rs 9 crore have been authorised, benefiting more than 4,800 elderly citizens aged 70 years and above, including over 1,400 women, the health ministry said in a statement.

These treatments cover a range of conditions, including coronary angioplasty, hip fractures/replacement, gallbladder removal, cataract surgery, prostate resection, and stroke, among others.

The enrolments come within three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the cards on October 29, the statement said.

Females account for around four lakh enrolments under the scheme.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt to cover medical expenses for the needy: UP CM at Gorakhpur event

SC notice to Centre on plea to include ayurveda, yoga in Ayushman Bharat

Premium

Health cover: Capacity for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY needs to be expanded

Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme exists only on paper: Delhi health minister

BJP files writ petition against AAP for not implementing Ayushman Bharat

Topics :Ayushman BharatPM Jan Arogya Yojanahealthcare

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story