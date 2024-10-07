Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FSDA collects ten food samples from Mathura markets for testing purpose

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dharmendra Pratap Singh said the collection was part of efforts to ensure food quality during the festive season

The 10 samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mathura
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Mathura has collected 10 samples, including kuttu (buckwheat) and singhara (water chestnut) flour, from various markets for testing.

An official said further action will be taken following the test results.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dharmendra Pratap Singh said the collection was part of efforts to ensure food quality during the festive season.

"On Monday, the team gathered samples from markets at Govardhan Chauraha, Dhauali Pyau, and Kosi Kalan," he said

Singh said the samples included two of sabudana (tapioca pearls) from Amar Colony near Govardhan Road, one of ghee from Radha Valley Colony, one of paneer from Basant Vihar Colony, and two of mustard oil from Dhauali Pyau and Sarai Shahji Kosi Kalan.

"Additionally, samples of munakka (dried grapes) and kuttu flour were also collected," he added.

The 10 samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. Upon receiving the reports, appropriate legal actions will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, he said

Singh said that FSDA mobile teams are actively preventing the sale of adulterated food and beverages, especially focusing on ensuring the quality of kuttu flour, singhara flour, dried fruits, peanuts, sabudana, ramdana and other food items during Navratri and other festivals.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

