FSDA collects ten food samples from Mathura markets for testing purpose

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Mathura has collected 10 samples, including kuttu (buckwheat) and singhara (water chestnut) flour, from various markets for testing.

An official said further action will be taken following the test results.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dharmendra Pratap Singh said the collection was part of efforts to ensure food quality during the festive season.

"On Monday, the team gathered samples from markets at Govardhan Chauraha, Dhauali Pyau, and Kosi Kalan," he said



Singh said the samples included two of sabudana (tapioca pearls) from Amar Colony near Govardhan Road, one of ghee from Radha Valley Colony, one of paneer from Basant Vihar Colony, and two of mustard oil from Dhauali Pyau and Sarai Shahji Kosi Kalan.