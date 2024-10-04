Cancer-causing agents in cakes: Check out some healthier alternatives

The Karnataka government issued an advisory after cancer-causing ingredients were found in 12 cake samples. The state government issued an advisory about potential health risks which are associated with popular desserts.

The advisory banned the use of artificial colours in foods like Rhodamine-B, cotton candy and gobi manchurian due to health concerns. It’s time to look for healthier alternatives, and we have got you covered. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Healthy Baking Alternatives No Bake Cake Pops These pops are great, easy to cook and children-friendly made with almond flour, maple syrup and butter. They can be dipped in white or dark chocolate. These are naturally gluten-free, refined sugar-free and delicious. Get a recipe for vanilla no-bake cake pops or try these strawberry pops instead.

Watermelon Fruit Cake

Another healthy alternative is guilt-free watermelon "cake" which is prepared with fresh watermelon, topped with honey Greek yoghurt, then added a fine coconut whipped cream, or homemade sweetened whipped cream, and fresh fruit. This cake offers a low-calorie and gluten-free option and a light alternative to cake.

Baked Funfetti Donuts

These baked gluten-free vegan Funfetti Donuts are a perfect grain-free, paleo, and allergy-free treat that anyone can celebrate with! From dessert to breakfast, this easy, sweet, and kid-friendly treat is appropriate for any occasion that calls for some donuts!

Strawberry Apple Crisp

If you want to eat a fruit pie or crisp over cake. Ripe strawberries and tangy apples are baked together which is mixed with a crumbly buttery topping, creating a warm and comforting dessert offering a delightful taste. Then serve this crispy strawberry with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make it more festive.

Low-Carb Cashew Cake

A low-carb cashew cake is also an amazing alternative. This Vanilla cashew cake contains low carbs and is an amazing option for the keto diet. The tasty real cake has a delicious nutty layer with vanilla mascarpone frosting and cherry on top.

What are the 5 main ingredients for a healthy cake?

Some of the healthy ingredients options for baking a cake are; flour, eggs, fat (usually butter), sugar, salt, a form of liquid (usually milk), and leavening agents (such as baking soda).

What Makes a Cake Healthy?

A cake is healthy when it is made up of low sugar, fats and calories rather than refined sugar and butter. A healthy cake incorporates natural sweeteners like honey or stevia and healthy fats like coconut oil or avocado.

Low-Calorie Cake

A low-calorie cake is designed to end the craving for sweet treats without any burden of high-calorie content. Use ingredients like almond flour, Greek yoghurt, and fresh fruits to reduce the calorie count while ensuring flavour and texture.

Is Cake Good for Health?

Traditional cakes are made up of sugar and unhealthy fats, while healthy cakes are made up of essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants which are overall good for health.