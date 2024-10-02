Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval to produce prostrate cancer drug

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval to produce prostrate cancer drug

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide tablets (40 mg and 80 mg), the drug maker said

Why aren't cancer drugs better? The targets might be wrong
The product would be manufactured at the Group's manufacturing site at SEZ, Ahmedabad. | Representative Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to produce a generic prostate cancer treatment drug.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Enzalutamide tablets (40 mg and 80 mg), the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Enzalutamide tablets are androgen receptor inhibitors indicated for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.

The product would be manufactured at the Group's manufacturing site at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

As per IQVIA MAT July 2024 data, Enzalutamide tablets (40 mg and 80 mg) had annual sales of USD 1,417.2 million in the US.

The Zydus group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, it said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zydus gets USFDA approval to produce its generic prostate cancer drug

UBS fears slowdown in India, US pharma markets; gives 'Sell' on 4 stocks

Zydus Lifesciences to acquire Sterling Biotech's API biz for Rs 84 crore

USFDA cites manufacturing lapses at Zydus Lifesciences' Gujarat plant

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to mkt Scopolamine transdermal system

Topics :Zydus Lifesciencescancer drugscancerUSFDA

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story