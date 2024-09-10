GST cut for key cancer drugs to boost patient coverage, say experts

With rising cancer cases in India, the GST reduction on key cancer drugs will improve patient access, say experts. The Centre, as such, has been taking multiple steps to reduce the financial burden of cancer treatment in India.

The drug industry, however, recommended extending such exemptions to all rare disease medications. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We recommend extending such exemptions not only to all cancer medications but also to all rare diseases medications. Such initiatives will make a significant difference in the lives of patients across India, enabling better treatment and improving overall healthcare outcomes," said Anil Matai, Director General, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents multinational drug firms in India.



These innovative drugs are already quite expensive. For example, Enhertu (Trastuzumab deruxtecan) costs Rs 18.7 lakh per 5 ml vial; Tagrisso (Osimertinib) 40 mg tablets cost Rs 1.5 lakh per 10-tablet strip, and Imfinzi (Durvalumab) 500 mg injection costs Rs 1.89 lakh for a 10 ml vial.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson, which makes these drugs, said, “We are waiting for the notification from the government, but given the reduction of GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, the MRP of specified cancer drugs will also reduce accordingly.” The company said that it will engage with its partners to ensure that patients can leverage the advantages of this change.



Nuvama analysts said that AstraZeneca stands to benefit from the decision to reduce GST on these cancer drugs as demand is likely to increase. In the Union Budget FY25, the same drugs received customs duty exemption, the analysts said. AstraZeneca Pharma shares were up 1 per cent on BSE on Tuesday.

As such, generic (or copycat versions) of these drugs are not available in India.

With rising cases of lung cancer in non-smokers, some of these drugs are important for treating patients.

Dr Pritam Kataria, consultant, medical oncology, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, said that Osimertinib is the other drug approved for lung cancer with EGFR mutation. “It forms an important drug since EGFR mutation will be positive in many of the lung cancers among non-smokers. Nowadays, we have a larger population of non-smokers developing lung cancer. So it is a wonder pill and can be used in chemo-free regimens in lung cancer, especially in post-operative situations where we are supposed to give some treatment to prevent recurrences.”



Doctors highlighted that these molecules are not available in generic form.

Dr Indoo Ambulkar, director - medical oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, said, “These drugs are innovator molecules, and we don't have the generics available for them as of now in India. And we are therefore dependent on these innovator molecules when it comes to these three drugs, making them very important for the treatment of some advanced-stage cancers.” She added that these drugs are newer options for treatment with very good results, even life-saving in some cases.

“A large number of advanced-stage cancer patients will benefit from this kind of reduction in GST. The access will definitely improve. Advanced cases of breast cancer and lung cancer will benefit from this change in the percentage of GST,” the doctor added.



Cancer cases are on the rise.

Dr Manisha Karmarkar, CEO, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, highlighted that “Currently, cancer is among the top five causes of death in India, and a considerable share of these cases is owing to the inability to bear medical expenses. Furthermore, India recorded approximately 1.49 million cases in 2023, and as per estimates, a 12.8 per cent increase in annual cancer cases by 2025 is projected. This underlines the need to build a robust ecosystem to fight the inflating cancer load, and the move to reduce the GST rate is a coveted step in that direction."



In a significant development for cancer patients across India, the GST Council on Monday announced a reduction in tax rates on essential cancer drugs. The Council decided to slash the GST rate from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on key cancer medications, including Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab.

This decision follows a series of measures targeted at reducing the burden of cancer treatment costs. In July 2023, the GST Council had made a notable concession by exempting Dinutuximab, a drug used for treating neuroblastoma, from GST. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2024, had announced the exemption of three crucial cancer treatment medicines from basic customs duty. In March 2023, the government had exempted Keytruda, a drug used for treating cervical cancer, from basic customs duty.



A Parliamentary Panel had suggested in 2022 that GST on cancer medications be waived, as well as making cancer a notifiable disease. This would require reporting of cancer cases to the government, which would, in turn, help to map the severity and prevalence of cancer in the country.

Ambulkar pointed out that in India, we are witnessing more and more EGFR-positive lung cancers as compared to the Western world. “When it comes to Asian countries, particularly in India, we are seeing around 35 per cent positivity for EGFR-positive lung cancers where Osimertinib is going to be used. Other cancers, like renal cell cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and pancreatic biliary carcinoma, use Dervalumab for immunotherapy. So definitely, we will be able to give more patients this option, which could reduce fatality rates too,” she added.