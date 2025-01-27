Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

High-level team deployed to Maharashtra to tackle GBS cases in Pune

The team will assist the state health department in implementing critical public health measures and managing the situation effectively

Vaccine
Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the body's nerves, can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, and other complications | Photo: Bloomberg
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has dispatched a multidisciplinary team to Pune, Maharashtra, in response to a surge in suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).
 
The team will assist the state health department in implementing critical public health measures and managing the situation effectively.
 
The central team comprises seven experts drawn from prestigious institutions, including the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Among these, three experts from NIV, Pune, were already aiding the local authorities prior to the team's expansion.
 
The delegation has been tasked with closely coordinating with the Maharashtra state health department to assess the on-ground situation and recommend necessary interventions. The central government's proactive approach aims to address the outbreak efficiently, ensuring timely and adequate support to the affected areas.
 
Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the body's nerves, can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, and other complications.
 
The Union Health Ministry has assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining active coordination with the Maharashtra government to mitigate the impact of the outbreak.
First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

