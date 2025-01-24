Doctors may face suspension in NMC probe over pharma-sponsored trips

Around 30 doctors who participated in foreign vacations in Monaco and Paris may face censure and suspension of registration from the Indian Medical Register for a period of three months to over one year, depending on the severity of the violation, as the National Medical Commission (NMC) begins its probe into the matter.

This probe follows the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) reprimanding the Indian arm of American drug major AbbVie Healthcare for sponsoring foreign trips worth Rs 1.91 crore for 30 healthcare professionals (HCPs) under the guise of a dermatology conference.

This was in violation of the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) rules, which regulate interactions between pharmaceutical companies and HCPs and prohibit foreign trips, gifts, and inducements as unethical marketing practices.

While the DoP initiated action against the company, it has asked the NMC to investigate the 30 doctors who allegedly participated in “extravagant pleasure trips” under the pretext of attending the Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress 2024, held in Monaco and Paris.

Commenting on the matter, a practising medical expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that several HCPs have previously faced the NMC’s, formerly known as the Medical Council of India, ire over receiving gifts and trips from pharmaceutical companies.

“In many cases, doctors have faced suspension of their licences for a period of three to six months for professional misconduct, including bribery,” he added.

While the NMC and DoP have not responded to queries at the time of going to print, any action, if taken, would be based on the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette, and Ethics) Regulations of 2002.

The regulation details actions that can be taken against healthcare professionals for accepting gifts, hospitality, and foreign trips from pharmaceutical companies.

Under the regulations, a medical practitioner shall not accept any travel facility inside or outside the country, including travel tickets, paid vacations, or any hospitality such as hotel accommodation for self and family members under any pretext.

Any HCP who receives such travel and accommodation with expenses between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 can face censure, whereas expenses between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1 lakh can lead to removal from the Indian Medical Register or State Medical Register for a period ranging from three months to a year.

“Expenses exceeding Rs 1 lakh can lead to removal for a period of more than one year from the national or state medical register,” the regulations state.