OneSource sees surge in demand as semaglutide patents near expiry

OneSource , a newly listed specialty pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has seen a surge in interest from Indian and global pharmaceutical companies as patents for semaglutide, a key diabetes treatment, are set to expire in 2026.

The company emphasised that it is ready to meet the growing demand for drug-device combinations and biologics, with semaglutide formulations being a focal point.

Speaking post-listing, Neeraj Sharma, chief executive officer of OneSource Specialty Pharma, noted that several inquiries have come from Indian generic companies eager to partner on drug-device combinations.

“We already have a very significant customer base of global players. We’re providing end-to-end services in GLP-1 drugs, including formulation and device integration, with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) sourced from diversified partners across India, China, and Europe,” Sharma added.

The market for GLP-1 drugs is expected to reach $100–130 billion in the upcoming years, driven by rising demand for diabetes and obesity treatments. Semaglutide, estimated to generate $27.55 billion in revenue in 2024, is projected to reach $50.34 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8 per cent.

OneSource, created by Strides Pharma, functions as an independent entity that brings together Strides’ specialised businesses, such as softgel manufacturing, biopharma, and sterile injectables divisions. OneSource caters to clients in the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

“Pharmaceutical manufacturing is a highly specialised field, and products like sterile injectables and biologics require the highest levels of compliance. That’s where we stand out,” Sharma stated.

The company also emphasised the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitisation in clinical trials, particularly in generating real-world evidence. “AI is driving innovation across industries, and its adoption in clinical trials can streamline processes and enhance outcomes,” Sharma said.

To support its customer base, OneSource has partnered with a diversified network of API suppliers. “Our supply chain includes Indian, Chinese, and European suppliers, ensuring resilience and quality,” Sharma explained.

As the company begins trading on the NSE and BSE, Sharma hinted at ambitious plans to expand its customer base and service offerings. “We’re always looking to grow and innovate. Our immediate focus is to deliver on current projects while exploring opportunities to enhance our portfolio,” he concluded.