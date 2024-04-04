Other than Covid-19, diabetes biggest reason for shorter Indian lifespans

Diabetes and kidney diseases were among the leading causes for life expectancy to drop, other than Covid-19 in recent times.

India’s life expectancy was 60.8 years in 1990. It improved to 64.2 years in 2000, 67.7 years in 2010 and 70.5 years in 2019. However, it declined to 68.7 years in 2021, primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Diabetes and kidney diseases led to a decline of 0.1 years, followed by heart disease at 0.05 years and HIV/AIDS 0.02 years.

Between 1990 and 2021, India lost 1.9 years and 0.75 years due to Covid-19 and other pandemic-related ailments, respectively, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. It estimated mortality and years of life lost from 288 causes of death in 204 countries and territories from 1990 until 2021 published in the Lancet on Wednesday.