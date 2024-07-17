Preventing mosquito bites: Here's how to protect yourself and your family

Remove Mosquito Habitats
- Remove standstill water in rain gutters, old tyres, buckets, toys, plastic covers, or another container where mosquitoes breed.
- Empty and change the water bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted plant trays at least once a week to kill potential mosquito habitats.
- Drain or fill the temporary pools of water with dirt.
- Keep the water pools treated and circulating.
Use Appropriate Pesticides
- Use proper techniques to control the mosquito larvae in the habitat.
- Control adult mosquitoes using insecticides.
Use Structural Barriers
- Prevent entrance for mosquitoes by filling the gaps in walls, doors, and windows preventing them from entering.
- Ensure that window and door screens are in working condition.
- Cover baby carriers and beds with mosquito nets properly.
Avoid Getting Bitten
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and shocks to keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin.
- Prevent mosquitoes from entering inside your clothes, tuck your shirts into pants, and pants into socks leaving no gaps for mosquitoes to bite.
- Stay indoors as much as possible, especially when mosquito-borne diseases are in effect.
- Use EPA-registered mosquito repellents when necessary and follow label directions and precautions closely.
- Use head nets, long sleeves and long pants if you venture into areas with high mosquito populations, such as marshes.
- Replace your outdoor lights with yellow 'bug' lights, which tend to attract fewer mosquitoes than ordinary lights.