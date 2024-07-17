Pharma groups criticise plan to shift nutraceuticals under drug authority

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pharmaceutical industry is urging government to halt the transfer of nutraceutical oversight from FSSAI to the drug regulatory authority, citing potential market impact

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
The government’s initiative to transfer the oversight of nutraceuticals from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to the drug regulatory authority is facing significant opposition from pharmaceutical lobby groups and industry experts, according to The Economic Times. Critics argue that the proposal should be suspended until it undergoes a thorough discussion.

The business-daily, citing industry experts, claimed that India’s nutraceutical regulations are in line with Codex Alimentarius, a global standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure consumer safety. The FSSAI regulations, they note, are also consistent with international practices, similar to those in the US, UK, Australia, China, Japan, and the EU.

The report pointed out that countries worldwide categorise nutraceuticals similarly to the FSSAI, including vitamins, minerals, and pre- and probiotics, citing RK Sanghavi, chairman of the Nutraceutical Committee of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA). He stressed that FSSAI’s alignment with global practices ensures the safety of these products.

Committee to deliberate nutraceutical authority


Earlier this year, a high-level committee was established to review the existing guidelines and propose a new regulatory framework. This committee includes senior officials from the ministries of health and family welfare, food processing industries, the Department of Pharmaceuticals, FSSAI, the Drug Controller General of India, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the director general of health services. They are actively deliberating on measures to regulate the nutraceutical industry.

A meeting with industry experts took place in April subsequent discussions have been limited to government officials, leaving industry stakeholders in the dark about ongoing developments, the report said, citing a source.

Experts have warned that removing even just vitamins and minerals from FSSAI’s purview could shrink the nutraceutical market by 70 per cent. Additionally, the government is considering implementing price controls to make these products more affordable for consumers.

Growing consumption of nutraceuticals


Nutraceuticals, which include supplements, functional foods, and beverages with added health benefits, are a rapidly growing sector. Industry data predicts that the Indian market for these products will expand from $4 billion in 2020 to $18 billion by 2025.

Earlier this year, a survey by LocalCircles in February revealed that 70 per cent of respondents regularly consume various nutraceuticals, such as vitamins and dietary supplements. About 71 per cent of Indian households use these products routinely, yet nearly 69 per cent do so without consulting a doctor. The survey also showed that 68 per cent of consumers purchase nutraceuticals from local stores, while 25 per cent turn to online platforms. Only 31 per cent of these purchases are based on medical prescriptions, indicating a potential lack of awareness about the risks of unsupervised consumption.

Moreover, the survey highlighted a strong public demand for government intervention in regulating the nutraceutical market. Approximately 78 per cent of respondents supported capping the prices of essential nutraceuticals, such as Vitamin A and C, due to affordability concerns.
First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

