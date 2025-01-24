What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know its symptoms, causes, treatment

8 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) were recorded in Pune on Thursday, increasing the number to 67. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) was established by the state health department on Tuesday to look into the unexpected rise in cases, which started with 24 suspected cases.

Pune Municipal Corporation assistant health officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav stated on Thursday, "The total number of GBS cases increased to 67, comprising 43 men and 24 women. Of these, 13 are on ventilator support".

What is Guillain Barre Syndrome?

ALSO READ: First suspected GBS patient death: A 64-year-old female dies at YCMH, Pune This rare neurological condition can result in weakness, numbness, or paralysis as the body's immune system targets the nerves. Weakness and tingling in the hands and feet are its first symptoms. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, and the condition is rare. Additionally, there is no known cure for the illness; instead, treatment focuses on reducing symptoms to promote a quicker recovery.

What are the Symptoms of the Guillain Barre Syndrome?

• A pins and needles feeling in the fingers, toes, ankles or wrists

• Weakness in the legs that spreads to the upper body

• Trouble with bladder control or bowel function

Also Read

• Rapid heart rate

• Low or high blood pressure

• Unsteady walk or not being able to walk or climb stairs

• Trouble with facial movements, including speaking, chewing or swallowing.

• Double vision or inability to move the eyes

• Severe pain that may feel achy, shooting or cramp-like and may be worse at night

• Trouble breathing.

Guillain Barre Syndrome: Causes

The majority of GBS patients typically had an infection a few days or weeks before. Although, the exact cause of Guillain Barre Syndrome is still unknown. The following are a few conditions that can cause GBS:

• An infection with campylobacter

• Influenza virus

• Cytomegalovirus

• Epstein-Barr virus

• Hodgkin lymphoma

• Rarely, influenza vaccinations or childhood vaccinations

• Zika virus

• Hepatitis A, B, C and E

• HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

• Mycoplasma pneumonia

• Surgery

• Trauma

• COVID-19 virus.

Complications of Guillain Barre Syndrome

Your nerve-controlled functions will probably be affected because the condition affects your nerves. The following are some of the issues that GBS may cause. Those who have more severe early symptoms may have long-term consequences. In extremely rare instances, Guillain Barre Syndrome complications may result in death.

• Trouble in breathing

• Pain

• Trouble with bowel and bladder function

• Blood clots

• Residual numbness and other sensations

• Heart and blood pressure issues

• Pressure sores

• Relapse.

Guillain Barre Syndrome: Do’s and Don'ts

• Boil water before drinking.

• If in doubt, use bottled water.

• Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables.

• Avoid eating raw or under cooked meals by properly cooking meat and poultry.

• Wash your hands frequently and refrain from sharing food or utensils.

• Keep cooked and raw foods apart.

• Clean kitchen equipment and surfaces.