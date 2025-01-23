India, UK renew five-year partnership to strengthen health cooperation

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JP Nadda
The agreement was formalised at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting, and UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron. (Photo/X)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
India and the United Kingdom have renewed their health and life sciences partnership, signing a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in critical health sectors. The agreement was formalised at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting, and UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron.
 
The MoU focuses on joint efforts to address global health challenges, including antimicrobial resistance (AMR), non-communicable diseases (NCDs), digital health innovations, and pharmaceutical advancements. 
 
A central theme of the renewed partnership is a shared vision for Universal Health Coverage. The agreement seeks to harness technology and innovation to tackle emerging health challenges while improving healthcare delivery systems.
 
With this renewed collaboration, India and the UK reaffirmed their leadership in addressing complex health challenges through innovation and knowledge sharing.
First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

