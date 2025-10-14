Home / Health / WHO issues alert against 3 cough syrups linked to MP children's deaths

WHO issues alert against 3 cough syrups linked to MP children's deaths

CDSCO had earlier informed the global health body that none of the syrups were exported to other countries

Cough syrup
The syrups in question include specific batches of Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and Shape Pharma, respectively. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an alert against three cough syrups identified to have caused the deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, urging national regulatory authorities worldwide to immediately notify it if the products are detected in their countries.
 
The syrups in question include specific batches of Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and Shape Pharma, respectively.
 
The cough syrups came under scrutiny after they were found to contain high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), an industrial-grade contaminant.
 
DEG is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. “The contaminated oral liquid medicines referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death,” the WHO stated.
 
The global health body has also advised healthcare professionals to report the detection of these substandard products and any incidents of adverse effects, or lack of expected effects, to their national regulatory authorities or National Pharmacovigilance Centre.
 
The WHO has further called for increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these substandard products.
 
“Increased surveillance of the informal or unregulated market is also advised,” the alert issued late on Monday said.
 
This comes even as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) informed the WHO that none of the contaminated medicines had been exported from India. The alert added that there is currently no evidence of illegal export.
 
While relevant state authorities have ordered an immediate halt to the production of the indicated syrups at the implicated manufacturing sites and suspended product authorisations, a recall of the contaminated products has also been initiated by the concerned state authorities.
 
“Nevertheless, WHO encourages national regulatory authorities (NRAs) to consider targeted market surveillance, with particular attention to informal and unregulated supply chains where products may circulate undetected,” the alert stated.
 
NRAs have also been advised to carefully evaluate risks associated with any oral liquid medicines originating from the same manufacturing sites, particularly those produced since December 2024.
 
“NRA and law enforcement authorities are advised to immediately notify the WHO if these products are detected in their country,” the alert stated.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WHO lauds Maldives for ending mother-to-child transmission of 3 diseases

Study shows Covid-19 in fathers may affect offspring's brain, cause anxiety

Protein overload: Why eating more isn't always better for your body

'Why did I catch the flu even after taking the vaccine?' Doctor explains

Meet BCECNN: The AI that detects breast cancer and explains its logic

Topics :World Health OrganizationWHOCough syrupCDSCOMadhya Pradeshpublic health

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story