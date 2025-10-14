WHO issues alert against 3 cough syrups linked to MP children's deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an alert against three cough syrups identified to have caused the deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, urging national regulatory authorities worldwide to immediately notify it if the products are detected in their countries.

The syrups in question include specific batches of Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and Shape Pharma, respectively.

The cough syrups came under scrutiny after they were found to contain high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), an industrial-grade contaminant.

DEG is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. “The contaminated oral liquid medicines referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death,” the WHO stated.

The global health body has also advised healthcare professionals to report the detection of these substandard products and any incidents of adverse effects, or lack of expected effects, to their national regulatory authorities or National Pharmacovigilance Centre. The WHO has further called for increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these substandard products. “Increased surveillance of the informal or unregulated market is also advised,” the alert issued late on Monday said. This comes even as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) informed the WHO that none of the contaminated medicines had been exported from India. The alert added that there is currently no evidence of illegal export.