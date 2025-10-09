Protein overload: Why eating more isn't always better for your body

High protein helps, until it doesn’t
Risks of eating too much protein
- Weight gain: Extra protein is stored as fat if calorie intake exceeds needs.
- Bad breath: High-protein, low-carb diets can trigger ketosis, causing a fruity odour that regular brushing won’t fix.
- Constipation or diarrhoea: Low-fibre, high-protein diets can slow digestion or upset your stomach.
- Dehydration: The body uses more water to flush excess nitrogen from protein breakdown.
- Higher cancer risk: Red and processed meats are linked to increased colorectal, breast, and prostate cancer risk.
- Heart disease: Diets rich in red meat and full-fat dairy raise heart risks due to saturated fats and cholesterol.
- Bone health concerns: High meat-based protein diets may increase calcium loss over time, potentially weakening bone strength, especially for those following long-term high-protein plans.
Impact on kidneys and metabolism
Know your protein threshold
Protein source matters too
- Processed and red meats: High intakes are linked to greater cancer and heart disease risk. Reviews by IARC and WHO recommend limiting processed meat consumption.
- Healthier animal options: Lean poultry, fish, and dairy are better choices compared to processed red meat.
- Plant proteins: Sources like legumes, soy, nuts, seeds, and whole grains offer equal or better long-term health benefits, along with added fibre and phytonutrients.
- Ultra-processed protein products: Bars, powders, and ready meals may pose risks due to additives, excess salt, and refined ingredients.
Key markers to track your health
- Kidney function: Regularly monitor serum creatinine and eGFR levels, as excess protein can stress the kidneys.
- Heart health: Track your lipid profile, since animal-heavy protein diets may raise cholesterol.
- Bone health: Keep an eye on calcium levels and bone density, as prolonged high-protein intake can increase calcium loss.
- Hydration status: Stay well-hydrated and observe urine output and specific gravity to prevent dehydration and kidney stones.
- Digestive health: Ensure regular bowel movements with adequate fibre intake.
- Routine check-ups: Schedule periodic health assessments to reduce risks.
