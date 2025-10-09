Protein overload: Why eating more isn't always better for your body

Protein is everywhere, from your breakfast smoothie to your office snacks. But as we chase stronger muscles and better fitness, could we be overdoing it without realising?

Too much of it might quietly strain your body in ways you don’t notice right away. Experts say the key lies in knowing where to draw the line and it’s not the same for everyone.

High protein helps, until it doesn’t

While protein is vital for muscle repair and energy, studies suggest that excess intake over long periods could stress the kidneys and affect metabolism.

“Current evidence suggests that while high-protein diets can help with weight management and muscle health, excessive and prolonged intake, especially from animal sources, can raise long-term health risks," says Dr Manisha Arora, director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. Moreover, diets that are very high in protein often do not provide enough fiber and essential micronutrients, which can result in digestive issues and nutrient imbalance, she says.

ALSO READ | Is your protein powder harming your liver? Here's what experts say Adding to the point, Dr Anshu Chaturvedi, head - Department of Dietetics, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, points out that high-protein diets are generally considered safe for healthy adults when combined with regular exercise, especially resistance training. “However, long-term risks depend on total intake, the source of protein, and a person’s baseline health,” he says. Risks of eating too much protein Weight gain: Extra protein is stored as fat if calorie intake exceeds needs.

Bad breath: High-protein, low-carb diets can trigger ketosis, causing a fruity odour that regular brushing won’t fix.

Constipation or diarrhoea: Low-fibre, high-protein diets can slow digestion or upset your stomach.

Dehydration: The body uses more water to flush excess nitrogen from protein breakdown.

Higher cancer risk: Red and processed meats are linked to increased colorectal, breast, and prostate cancer risk.

Heart disease: Diets rich in red meat and full-fat dairy raise heart risks due to saturated fats and cholesterol.

Bone health concerns: High meat-based protein diets may increase calcium loss over time, potentially weakening bone strength, especially for those following long-term high-protein plans. Impact on kidneys and metabolism “Too much protein can stress the kidneys by increasing the filtration load. This can worsen existing kidney disease or, over time, cause kidney damage even in healthy people,” explains Dr Arora.

Dr Chaturvedi adds, “In healthy kidneys, most data show adaptive increases in eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate – a blood test that estimates kidney function) without clear evidence of irreversible damage over the short-to-medium term, although long-term data are limited. By contrast, in people with existing kidney impairment, higher protein intake is linked to faster disease progression.” ALSO READ | From protein goals to fibremaxxing: Are these health trends any good? High-protein diets also raise the risk of kidney stones, especially uric acid or calcium oxalate stones. Metabolically, a very high protein intake can lower carbohydrate availability, leading to ketosis, fatigue, and bad breath.

Know your protein threshold Protein can become harmful when it goes over the recommended daily amount for a person’s age, weight, and activity level. “Most adults need about 0.8 to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight each day. Athletes can safely take in up to 1.5 grams. Consuming more than this, especially over 2 grams per kilogram, can be risky,” says Dr Arora. In people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), even moderate increases in protein can accelerate kidney decline and raise health risks. Those with metabolic disorders or gout may also be more vulnerable, adds Dr Chaturvedi. Protein needs, absorption efficiency, and toxicity thresholds vary wildly across individuals, shaped by genetic polymorphisms, gut microbiome composition, activity levels, age, and health or medication factors, shares shares Sid Das, co-founder of eGenome.ai, a predictive health technologies firm.