World Alzheimer's Day 2024: Everything you need to know about dementia

Every year on September 21, we commemorate World Alzheimer's Day to battle the stigma associated with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, encourage understanding, and increase public awareness of these disorders. It is a day to raise awareness and educate people worldwide about the difficulties faced by those who have Alzheimer's disease, their family, and caregivers.

Over the time, World Alzheimer's Month was established to enable a full month of events and awareness. Although September 21st continues to be the primary emphasis, awareness-raising activities and campaigns take place all across the world during this month.

World Alzheimer's Day 2024: Theme

"Time to act on dementia, Time to act on Alzheimer's" is the theme for World Alzheimer's Day in 2024. This year's initiatives center on eradicating the persistent stigma and discrimination associated with dementia and on improving public perceptions of the illness.

It also highlights the constructive steps that governments and organizations around the world are taking to build a society that is more Alzheimer-friendly.

World Alzheimer's Day: History

Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) celebrated the organization's tenth anniversary by introducing World Alzheimer's Day for the first time in 1994. The aim of ADI, a global federation of Alzheimer's associations is to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias on a global scale.

In order to raise awareness of the disease's expanding effects and the value of early diagnosis and support for individuals impacted, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners collaborated to create the day.

Importance of World Alzheimer's Day

In order to address the problems caused by dementia and Alzheimer's disease, the world community must come together on World Alzheimer's Day. By doing so, stigma associated with these disorders will be lessened and hope for improved understanding and treatment of these conditions will be nurtured.

Significant emotional, physical, and financial burdens are frequently experienced by caregivers. In addition to highlighting their important role, this day offers information and support to help them manage the responsibilities of caregiving.

Campaigns to raise awareness also emphasize the value of research. Alzheimer's currently has no known cure, but by raising awareness, more funds can be set aside for research in the hopes of developing better therapies and eventually a cure.