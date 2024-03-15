World Sleep Day 2024: Know the date, theme, history and importance

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
World Sleep Day 2024: Date As per World Sleep Society, a non-profit organisation that intends to promote sleep health around the world, the event will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024.
World Sleep Day: History World Sleep Day has been celebrated on the Friday before the March equinox in the northern hemisphere since its commencement in 2008. The yearly occasion was started by a group of committed medical experts and specialists working in the field of sleep medication. The first co-chairs of World Sleep Day were Liborio Parrino, MD, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Parma in Italy and Antonio Culebras, MD, a professor of neurology at Upstate Medical University.
