Canada invites 6000 foreigners in Express Entry draw for PR, cut-off at 509

Canada on Thursday invited 6,000 candidates under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) to apply for permanent residence through the Express Entry system. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off was 509, continuing a downward trend seen in recent CEC-focused rounds.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the round was limited to candidates who met all of the following conditions:

• Qualified under the Canadian Experience Class

• Scored 509 points or higher in the CRS

• Submitted their Express Entry profile before 4:35 a.m. (UTC) on October 29, 2025

The draw opens the door for temporary foreign workers and international graduates who are already working in Canada and are seeking permanent status.

What has Express Entry activity looked like so far this year? IRCC has held a series of large Express Entry draws in the opening weeks of 2026, alternating between the Canadian Experience Class and the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). The selections conducted so far this year are outlined below: Draw date: January 21 Draw type: Canadian Experience Class CRS cut-off score: 509 Invitations issued: 6,000 Draw date: January 20 Draw type: Provincial Nominee Program CRS cut-off score: 746 Invitations issued: 681 Draw date: January 7 Draw type: Canadian Experience Class CRS cut-off score: 511 Invitations issued: 8,000

Draw date: January 5 Draw type: Provincial Nominee Program CRS cut-off score: 711 Invitations issued: 574 The latest selection is the second CEC-specific draw and the fourth Express Entry round conducted so far in 2026. What is Canada’s Express Entry system? Express Entry is Canada’s online application management system for skilled worker permanent residence. It manages candidates across three federal economic immigration programmes: • Federal Skilled Worker Program • Federal Skilled Trades Program • Canadian Experience Class Eligible applicants create an online profile and receive a CRS score. The score is calculated based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language proficiency. Candidates with higher scores are invited to apply for permanent residence in periodic draws.

Who qualifies under the Canadian Experience Class? To qualify under the Canadian Experience Class, candidates must have at least one year of full-time skilled work experience in Canada gained within the last three years, meet the minimum required language test scores, and demonstrate an intention to live outside the province of Quebec. The pathway is used by temporary foreign workers and international graduates who have already gained Canadian work experience. If you did not receive an invitation in this draw Candidates who missed out on the latest round can still improve their chances in future selections. Options include: