Beyond student visas: UK bets big on India in new education strategy

India has been placed at the centre of Britain’s updated International Education Strategy, released on Tuesday, as the UK looks to grow the value of its education exports to 40 billion pounds a year by 2030.

The strategy marks a shift away from counting overseas student numbers and towards expanding the UK’s education presence overseas, particularly through international campuses and partnerships in fast-growing markets.

India among priority markets

India is named as a key focus country, alongside Indonesia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam. The strategy says the UK will continue efforts to remove barriers to education partnerships in these countries by working directly with governments, regulators and institutions.

“The International Education Champion, Professor Sir Steve Smith, will continue to remove barriers to education partnerships by engaging with his current focus countries of India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam,” the document said. The renewed focus comes at a time when India remains one of the UK’s largest student markets. Approximately 99,000 Indian students were granted study visas in the year ending June 2025, making India the second-largest source of international students after China. Brazil, Mexico and Pakistan have also been added to the list of emerging economies where the UK plans to widen its education footprint.

New group to support overseas expansion A new Education Sector Action Group has been set up to work with the International Education Champion, UK universities, colleges and schools. Its role will be to help address regulatory and trade hurdles that limit the expansion of British education and skills offerings abroad. The strategy places particular weight on overseas campuses as a way for institutions to diversify income streams while reaching students who may not travel to the UK. “By expanding overseas, our universities, colleges and education providers can diversify income, strengthen global partnerships and give millions more access to a world-class UK education on their doorstep, all whilst boosting growth at home,” said Bridget Phillipson, UK Education Secretary.

India campuses cited as case studies The University of Southampton’s campus in Gurugram, which opened last year under India’s new University Grants Commission rules allowing foreign universities to operate in the country, is cited as a central example in the policy document. The campus is described as a centre for research, innovation and teaching, and is referenced alongside the announcement of nine new British university campuses, revealed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer in October 2025. Trade and soft power ambitions The government has framed education exports as both an economic and diplomatic lever.

“Education exports are a major UK success story, and we’re on track to grow the sector to 40 billion pounds by 2030, powered by world leading providers driving digital learning, AI-enabled innovation and future skills development,” said Chris Bryant, UK Minister for Trade. “With a world-class system and deep international partnerships, the UK is exceptionally placed to expand its global footprint and ensure that this country’s education continues to set the standard worldwide,” he said. The Department for Education said British universities count more than 50 current world leaders among their alumni, and official estimates suggest international students already contribute around 560 pounds in benefits to every UK citizen.