H-1B, H-4 visa holders: Planning an emergency trip to India? Think twice

Planning to travel to India for an emergency, a family function, or a wedding while on an H-1B or H-4 visa? An immigration attorney has warned visa holders to think twice before booking their tickets.

Visa applicants are facing long and uncertain waits in India after expanded social media vetting began on December 15. The delays have left many workers and dependants worried about when, or even whether, they will be able to re-enter the United States.

In December 2025, hundreds of visa appointments in India were cancelled and rescheduled for March 2026, April, or later. Many applicants with interviews scheduled in April say they are unsure whether to travel at all, fearing another round of deferrals.

Be prepared for a long stay Rahul Reddy, an immigration attorney, said H-1B and H-4 visa holders who cannot return to the US without fresh visa stamping should avoid travelling to India unless absolutely necessary. “Those who are planning to travel for visa stamping should not take a chance, even if they have April appointments. There is a strong possibility that those dates could also get deferred,” Reddy said. He said anyone who still decides to travel should be prepared for an extended stay. “People need to be ready for being in India for a long time. Nobody knows how much time it will take or what new rules could come into effect,” he said.

Emergency visa appointments US consular offices sometimes allow emergency visa appointments when there is an urgent and unforeseen situation and the applicant cannot wait for a regular slot. Approvals vary and depend on availability. Reddy said emergency options in India are currently scarce. “I don’t know anyone who hasn’t applied for an emergency appointment, but there are no slots available,” he said. He explained that family emergencies do not always qualify. “The emergency is about reaching India, not returning to the US. The US administration is not stopping anyone from travelling to India, so visa officers don’t see a reason to take up these cases urgently,” he said.